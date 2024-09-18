Bong Joon-ho’s eagerly awaited follow-up to Parasite, Mickey 17, has just released its first trailer and for those who were concerned that it might not be weird enough for you... well, you don't need to worry, let's put it that way. It’s certainly one to keep an eye on. Parasite, Bong’s last major release, premiered in 2019 to widespread acclaim, earning multiple accolades including the Oscar for Best Picture.

The sci-fi film stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character, a man created from human printing deemed disposable in a futuristic society. Mickey is tasked with the most dangerous labor, often resulting in his death. However, thanks to advanced printing technology, he can be copied and brought back, retaining all his memories each time. Alongside Pattinson, the cast will also include Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, The Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Oscar nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (Avengers series)

Adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, the film explores a world where Mickey has been revived multiple times. In Bong’s version, he raises the stakes even higher. “The number is the number of times he dies. I killed him ten times more,” Bong revealed to the crowd at CinemaCon back in April, when the trailer was first unveiled. “It’s a sci-fi movie, but it’s a human story.”

Prior to CinemaCon, only brief glimpses of the film had been shown, but the new trailer hints at some of the brutal challenges Mickey faces. The footage depicts scenes such as Mickey falling through ice and being eaten alive by beasts, capturing the intense and darkly imaginative style Bong is known for. Fans of the director's previous work will find Mickey 17 in line with his distinctive storytelling, that's for sure.

Why Did Robert Pattinson Pick 'Mickey 17'?

The actor acknowledged that Mickey 17 was: “one of the funniest, bizarre sci-fi scripts I’ve ever read in my life.” In the film, Pattinson is set to play two different copies of the same character. And though they have the same memories, Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 are their own people. The 17 may be more willing to help, but the 18 is what the actor rather ominously describes as “an evil brother.”

Mickey 17 premieres on January 31, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for more news, and check out the trailer above.