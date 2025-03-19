Mickey 17, Bong Joon-Ho’s latest film – based on the book Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton – was released just a couple weeks ago. The sci-fi comedy deals with a subject that, while not new, raises several moral questions every time it’s touched – resurrection through cloning. Robert Pattinson’s Mickey is treated as an Expendable, allowing for him to be cloned after his several deaths. But, after a failed mission, his 17th iteration (Mickey 17) is erroneously reported as dead. Resurrected for an 18th time, both clones need to learn to coexist.

But how ethical is this and how disposable is an expendable? These and other moral questions are also the topic of one of the X-Men’s most recent storylines, the Krakoan age. From the mind of Jonathan Hickman came the most seismic shift in the mutants’ status quo. Now an essential part of the world that hates and fears them, the homo superior needs to adapt to thriving instead of being the underdog. Though many factors lead to this, it’s their survival through resurrection that makes them invincible. If you loved Mickey 17, you will dig this iconic Marvel storyline.

Jonathan Hickman Introduced a Seismic Shift For Mutants Through the X-Men's Krakoan Age

Image via Marvel Comics

Forget the X-Mansion, X-Haven, and even Utopia. Instead of changing headquarters for this new age, House of X and Powers of X establish that the mutants now reside in their own sovereign nation – Krakoa. While in Utopia and Genosha they also had a land of their own, Krakoa represents their newfound power in global politics – while also being a gigantic mutant on its own, as a living island! With the island producing a flower that cures illnesses, they negotiate their recognition as a country in exchange for providing medicine to humans. This new status quo permeates the whole species and its teams. For instance, the Marauders, now led by Kate Pryde, are a mutant group aboard a boat that rescue mutant refugees and combat those who steal Krakoan medicine.

After some extremely difficult years – which brought them to the brink of extinction – the mutants finally have the upper hand. Allowing for a peaceful coexistence between the whole species, the nation is ruled by the Quiet Council – an elite group that mixes best frenemies Xavier and Magneto, but also former nemeses like Mister Sinister and Apocalypse. But even when their foes are thinning, this era doesn't go without its share of enemies and setbacks. The rise of anti-mutant organizations like Orchis, brings mortality rates up for the homo superior. Thus, a newfound ability takes the spotlight – the Resurrection Protocols.

The Resurrection Protocols Bring Forth a Golden Age for the X-Men

Among the many discoveries that push forward the species’ place in the world, perhaps the most important one is that all mutants can be resurrected. By combining the powers of Tempus, Elixir, Egg, Proteus, and Hope Summers – with a backup of their history, powers, and personality courtesy of Cerebro and Mr. Sinister – any mutant can come back from the dead, through a cloning process. The main rule to achieve resurrection is that they have to make sure the mutant is dead to avoid duplicates. A new X-Factor series, in the vein of Peter David’s long-running series, focuses on a team dedicated to investigating and confirming the deaths of mutants, to validate their resurrection process.

Still, the corroboration of death isn’t flawless and, just like Mickey 17, there are instances in which two versions of the same mutant are alive. Most notably, Laura Kinney – who is believed to have died inside a pocket dimension called The Vault – is resurrected. With her memories incomplete, she's resurrected without remembering her relationship with Synch. Shortly after, the original Laura is discovered to be alive. Both have to coexist and, to avoid identity crises, the older one goes by the name of Talon, while the younger stays as Wolverine. Whereas the imperfect Resurrection Protocols make way for new and bold stories to be told, they also raise some serious moral questions that need to be reflected upon.

The X-Men Explore the Moral Implications of Resurrection Further than 'Mickey 17'