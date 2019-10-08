‘Mickey and the Bear’ Trailer Finds Camila Morrone Caring for James Badge Dale

0

Robert Schwartzman‘s new distribution company Utopia has released the first trailer for Mickey and the Bear, the indie gem starring Camila Morrone and James Badge Dale.

Written and directed by Bull actress Annabelle Attanasio, the film finds headstrong Montana teenager Mickey Peck (Morrone) doing what she can to keep her single, veteran father Hank (Badge Dale) afloat — navigating his mercurial moods, opioid addiction, and grief over the loss of his wife. Mickey secretly fantasizes of going to college on the west coast and finally living life on her own terms. When Hank’s controlling, jealous behavior turns destructive, Mickey must decide between familial obligation and personal fulfillment as she puts everything on the line to claim her own independence.

The coming-of-age drama, which co-stars Calvin Demba (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Ben Rosenfield (Boardwalk Empire) and Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), will open at the Film Forum in New York on Nov. 13 and the Landmark’s NuArt in Los Angeles on Nov. 22 before opening in theaters nationwide on Nov. 29. The film premiered at SXSW to rave reviews, many of which singled out Morrone for her star-making performance.

While Morrone may be best known at this point for dating Leonardo DiCaprio, she is building momentum as an actress, having starred in A24’s Never Goin’ Back, and played Bruce Willis’ daughter in Eli Roth‘s remake of Death Wish. The up-and-coming actress is said to have strong chemistry with her co-star Badge Dale, who himself has recently done solid work in indies like Little Woods and The Standoff at Sparrow Creek.

Best known as the frontman for the band Rooney, Schwartzman directed and produced the 2016 feature Dreamland before directing last year’s SXSW entry The Unicorn starring Lauren Lapkus and Nick Rutherford. He launched Utopia with the goal of taking a “filmmaker first” approach, and judging by the reviews for Mickey and the Bear, it’s paying off. Watch the Mickey trailer below, and don’t miss Frosty’s interview with the cast at SXSW, which you can find here.