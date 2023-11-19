The Big Picture Mickey Mouse, the iconic pop culture figure, celebrated his 95th birthday with a special video released by Disney in honor of the character's significant impact on the world.

The video pays homage to Mickey Mouse's various eras and showcases his appearances in shows, movies, video games, and even the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since his first appearance in 1928's "Steamboat Willie."

Mickey's birthday is part of Disney's larger celebration, Disney 100, which commemorates the studio's 100th anniversary and includes special releases, classic movie screenings, and specialty merchandise leading up to the release of the feature-length film Wish in November 2023.

On November 18, 1928, the world was introduced to what would become one of the biggest pop icons in the world. Mickey Mouse made his first appearance in the animated short "Steamboat Willie."

“I hope we never lose sight of one thing. That it was all started by a mouse,” Walt Disney reminisces in one of many of his appearances in the celebratory video. “The story of Mickey is truthfully the real beginning of Disney.” Some of the audio comes from the 2022 documentary Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, while other clips are from various shows, movies, and video games. The scenes with Walt are particularly poignant, especially on the heels of the touching 100-year celebratory short “Once Upon A Studio” which featured a quiet moment of Mickey speaking to a picture of his maker.

The video is a beautiful homage to Mickey Mouse throughout his eras as well as his impact on the world. Some of the highlights are children squealing their love for the character throughout the decades. The footage of his first appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1935 as a balloon is extraordinary, showing such an iconic moment. It was no surprise to see classics like Fantasia in the mix alongside the black-and-white 1930s era of the character when Disney fended off rivals like Fleischer Studios. More modern takes stood out, like King Mickey from the Kingdom Hearts franchise and the internet’s favorite series to make memes about The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. With additions from The Simpsons to The Muppets, it’s a touching montage for the beloved character.

Mickey’s Birthday is Part of Disney 100

Mickey Mouse’s birthday comes as part of Disney celebrating its 100th anniversary. Throughout 2023, Disney 100 has celebrated the studio’s past while it looks to the future. Specials like “Once Upon A Studio” have been released, along with some of their most classic movies returning to theaters. Specialty merchandise has also been a highlight. It will all culminate into their feature-length film Wish, about a girl named Asha who wishes upon a star and must help save a kingdom. Wish releases in North American theaters November 22.

For being 95 years old, Mickey Mouse sure does look great! Disney released a special video to celebrate the beloved character’s birthday. You can watch the video below, and watch Once Upon a Studio on Disney+.

