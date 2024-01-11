After losing the rights to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Walt Disney decided he needed a new character for his animated shorts. With his friend and fellow animator, Ub Iwerks, he co-created Mickey Mouse, and his popularity would see him become the mascot of the Walt Disney Corporation. As of 2024, all Mickey Mouse cartoons released in 1928 have entered the public domain, and the ones from 1929 will come in 2025.

The 1920s version of Mickey Mouse is very different from his modern counterpart: he's more of a prankster and often competes with Pete the Cat for the affection of Minnie Mouse. His shorts are also pretty different, with very little in the way of story, and instead focusing on visual gags matched to music. Still, they are very entertaining, and hold up thanks to how creative they can be, thanks in no small part to Iwerks' involvement.

10 'Plane Crazy'

First Released March 17, 1928 (With Sound In 1929)

Inspired by the first man to fly a nonstop flight from New York City to Paris, Charles Lindbergh, Mickey tries building a plane of his own. After some initial failure, he gets one to work, and invites his girlfriend, Minnie, aboard for a flight. Though she accepts and gives Mickey a horseshoe for good luck, Mickey gets a little too cocky and tries to get a kiss out of Minnie, which leads to trouble.

The silent version of Plane Crazy is technically the first Mickey Mouse cartoon, albeit as test footage, and it's amazing to see how much Mickey changed between this and Steamboat Willie. Mickey is at his most antagonistic here, to the point where you're glad that he gets his comeuppance for how he was treating Minnie a moment ago. Iwerks' animation is a highlight of the short, especially when he animated several sections from the plane's point of view.

9 'The Opry House'

First Released March 20, 1929

This short sees Mickey Mouse operating a vaudeville establishment. After helping a large patron get through the door, he goes in and performs numerous skits for the gathered crowds. It ends with Mickey playing the piano, which is coincidentally the first time he is depicted with his now-iconic gloved hands.

The Opry House is a fun time capsule of the days of vaudeville. The various skits that Mickey performs are fun and varied, though of course there is some valued dissonance. The biggest strength of the short is how notable the production value is: it's more detailed, and Mickey himself goes through a much wider range of emotions.

8 'The Plow Boy'

First Released June 28, 1929

Working on a farm, Mickey Mouse's job is to plow the fields with his horse. When Minnie comes to check on him, she requests his help with milking her cow. Mickey agrees, but becomes frustrated with the cow's licks of affection, and a bee stings his horse, causing it to panic.

The Pow Boy is another short where the thin storyline is made up for by its humor and the importance it has on Disney's legacy. It marked the first appearance of Horace Horsecaller in a Disney cartoon, and Minnie's cow could also be an early version of Clarabelle Cow. It gets a few good jokes through its use of farm animals, especially at the end when Mickey comes up with a creative use for a pig.

7 'The Barn Dance'

First Released March 15, 1929

A barnyard dance is being held, and Minnie Mouse has two potential suitors who can take her there. Initially, she wants to go with Pete, but when his automobile falls apart, she goes with Mickey in his horse-drawn cart. However, Mickey proves to be a terrible dancer and keeps stepping on her feet.

The Barn Dance is notable because of how it shook up the usual characteristics of Mickey and Pete. Rather than play the villain, Pete is shown to be rather respectful for once, and Mickey is shown to be vulnerable and inexperienced in his attempts to woo Minnie. Though these characteristics would rarely reappear in future works, it's another snapshot of how experimental these early shorts are.

6 'Mickey's Choo-Choo'

First Released September 26, 1929

After maintaining his sentient steam engine, Mickey decides to settle down for a spaghetti lunch. He meets Minnie, who is carrying a violin, and offers to let her ride on the steam engine with him. Unfortunately, the ride proves to be more complicated than initially thought.

Mickey's Choo-Choo includes some more creative animation from Iwerks, such as perspective shots going through tunnels and downhill, which still hold up well all these years later. His expression work is on point: Mickey and Minnie feel more like real people than static images, and the train's face is able to form a wide range of emotions. This short also has Mickey and Minnie's first proper conversation.

5 'The Gallopin' Gaucho'

First Released August 2, 1928 (With Sound In 1929)

Riding atop a rhea, Mickey Mouse arrives in a saloon called the Cantina Argentina, where he meets Minnie. The two engage in an intense dance before being interrupted by the notorious outlaw, Pete. He kidnaps Minnie and takes her to his house, while Mickey is in hot pursuit.

The Gallopin' Gaucho was made between Plane Crazy and Steamboat Willie, and midway through the short, Mickey and Minnie's designs are updated to resemble the latter's design. It probably has the best structure of the three, with a simple but effective damsel in distress setup, which ends in a sword fight. However, it suffers a bit due to Mickey and Minnie's personalities being undefined.

4 'The Karnival Kid'

First Released July 31, 1929

Mickey's adventures at a carnival are divided into two shorts. The first one has MIckey trying to sell hot dogs, which leads him to meeting Minnie. The second takes place at night, where Mickey enlists the help of two cats to try and serenate Minnie by performing the song, "Sweet Adeline."

The Karnival Kid has a really nice story, and both segments are full of fun gags. These include treating Mickey's hot dogs like sentient creatures with a dog-like personality and the leader of the carnival, Kat Nipp, singing to the tune of the Snake Charmer Song. This short also has Mickey speak his first non-singing words, "Hot Dogs!"

3 'Wild Waves'

First Released December18, 1929

On a warm summer day, Mickey serves as a lifeguard and entertains beachgoers with his banjo skills. He's forced to stop when Minnie gets swept out to sea by a big wave, and after some difficulty, he manages to swim her to shore. When Minnie begins to cry after the experience, Mickey and some animals sing to cheer her up.

Wild Waves was the last Mickey short to be directed by Iwerks and to feature music by composer Carl Stalling, who went to work for Warner Bros. on the Looney Tunes. It's a very good short for these two to have ended on: the story is simple and easy to follow, the music is catchy, and the gags are creative and silly. This short also sees Mickey's personality begin to shift away from his early troublemaking years and move closer to the kind-hearted character audiences know and love.

2 'The Haunted House'

First Released December 2, 1929

Caught in a terrible storm, Mickey takes shelter in a creepy-looking house. Upon entering, the house locks itself, and Mickey is spooked and chased around by bats, spiders, and animated skeletons. Once the skeletons have him cornered, they force Mickey to play an organ so that they can dance to music.

The Haunted House was Mickey's first short with a horror theme and showed that he was capable of exploring more diverse storylines. The plot is mainly an excuse to show one creepy scene after another, including some reused animation from Iwerks' iconic The Skeleton Dance. MIckey himself also has a more limited role than usual, but this isn't bad: it helps him serve as an audience surrogate as he goes from one spook to another.

1 'Steamboat Willie'

First Released November 18, 1928

While working on Pete's steamboat, Mickey decides to pretend to be the captain. Pete isn't too pleased when he catches Mickey and tasks him with loading up some animals waiting on the dock, and Minnie Mouse. A goat then eats Minnie's sheet music and instrument, but fortunately, the mice can use him as a phonograph, which leads to Mickey playing various other animals to the tune of "Turkey in The Straw."

Steamboat Willie is one of the most important shorts in the history of Disney and America's growing field of animation. Along with introducing the world to Mickey Mouse, it was one of the first shorts to use sound, and the entire plot is based around this breakthrough. While it can be a bit shocking to see Mickey treat the animals so callously, the various ways he can use them as musical instruments are creative, and highlight just how much his personality has evolved over the years.

