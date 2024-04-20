There isn't an animated character who is more recognized than Mickey Mouse. Created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1928 after the loss of their first creation, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, he quickly became the mascot for Walt's new company when he appeared in "Steamboat Willy", one of the first shorts to use synchronized sound. For the rest of the 1920s, Iwerks animated several hilarious and innovative shorts, before leaving Disney in 1930.

Despite Iwerk's departure, Mickey's popularity skyrocketed in the 1930s, and dozens of shorts featuring him were released over the decade. Many of them continued to push the limits of what animation could do at the time and entertain thanks to their hilarious slapstick. Mickey also went through development as a character, shifting away from his original trickster, antihero archetype, into the lovable everyman he's known as today.

10 'Giantland'

November 25, 1933

While looking after his many nieces and nephews, Mickey entertains them with the tale of Jack and the Beanstalk but inserts himself as the main character. After climbing the titular Beanstalk, Mickey finds himself in Giantland and sneaks into an oversized castle. Unfortunately, the giant who lives there comes home and, while making himself a snack, almost eats Mickey.

Giantland is the first of Mickey's many confrontations with giants, and though it's a bit light on story, it makes up for this with its creativity. There are a lot of funny gags to be found, from Mickey using oversized food to hide from the giant to a newspaper headline reading "Giant's Win". Things heat up during the climax, where Mickey finds himself in the giant's mouth before using his own food against him in a race for freedom. Imagery and jokes from this short would be re-used in shorts like "Gulliver Mickey" and the film Fun and Fancy-Free.

9 'Mickey's Rival'

June 20, 1936

While trying to enjoy a picnic with Minie, another mouse named Mortimer drives up and inserts himself into their evening. While Minnie is charmed by Mortimer's playful attitude, Mickey finds himself the butt of the jokes. However, Mortimer takes things too far when he provokes a bull to impress Minnie, leaving it to Mickey to save the day.

Mickey's Rival sees the debut of Mortimer Mouse, who would resurface as a recurring foil to Mickey in the 1990s and 2000s. He's an effective enemy for Mickey, as his prankster nature mirrors Mickey's early personality, which is funnier when you realize Walt originally wanted to name Mickey Mortimer before his wife convinced him otherwise. Besides Mortimer, the short has a lot of fun gags, including Mickey and Mortimer's cars having a rivalry of their own, and the slapstick as Mickey tries to defeat the bull.

8 'Orphan's Benefit'

August 11, 1934

Close

Mickey operates a theater and hosts a benefit performance for some orphaned mice. The acts include Donald Duck reciting nursery rhymes, Goofy, Horace Horsecollar, and Clarabelle Cow dancing, and newcomer Clara Cluck singing. Unfortunately, the orphans prove to be more rowdy than expected, especially towards Donald.

Orphan's Benefit contains a lot of firsts for Disney, such as the first appearance of Clara Cluck, and the first time Donald and Mickey starred together in a short, though Donald's first appearance was actually in The Silly Symphonies short, The Little Red Hen. However, this short developed many of his defining character traits, and most of the humor comes from how he gets frustrated with the audience. In 1941, Orphan's Benefit received a colored remake with updated character designs, and even became an internet meme thanks to a Kurdish fan dub.

7 'Magician Mickey'

February 6, 1937