2023 has been all about celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. Through new films, physical media releases, and Funko Pops, the company has spared no expense to recapture the magic of the House of Mouse’s rich history. Now Sideshow Collectibles have unveiled their last Disney 00 Hot Toy Cosbaby and Cosbi collector sets featuring fancy versions of some of cinema’s most iconic characters.

The new Cosbi wave sees platinum editions of Mickey Mouse, Winnie-the-Pooh, Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story), Grogu (The Mandalorian), Elsa (Frozen), Stitch (Lilo and Stitch), Captain America, and Iron Man. Each 8.5 centimeter figure comes with a special collection card and a connectable puzzle base except for Winne-the-Pooh, Mickey, and Stitch. The latter of which has a metallic Mystery Cosbi variant. In addition, each figure will come in a blind box to “preserve the rarity and collectibility of the series”. While Hot Toys are more know for the premium ⅙ scale figures, they have been making a splash lately with their more affordable and adorable Cosbi lines. They have had a big focus on Disney making figures for Marvel series like Loki and classic animated movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Despite their smaller scale, there’s so much detail jammed back into each piece. In this new wave alone, Captain America throwing his shield, Elsa’s ice effects, and Iron Man’s repulsor fumes go a long way to help these figures pop. Especially with their unique platinum design that clashes with the characters' main color nicely. However, if that wasn’t enough Disney goodness for you, Hot Toys are also releasing two new figures from their Cosbaby line. This would be a glitter color version of Elsa and a platinum color version of Captain America, seen running into battle with his trusty shield. Like the Cosbi figures, these Cosbabys stun with detail. Particularly Elsa, who’s sparkly dress feels ripped straight from the animated film.

Disney’s 100 Years of Magic

Image via Disney

While 2023 was a somewhat rocky year for the company with Indiana Jones and Haunted Mansion bombing at the box office, The Little Mermaid and Pixar’s Elemental reminded moviegoers of the kind of special magic Disney can provide. Disney hopes to end 2023 on a high note with Wish. The company’s latest animated adventure, inspired by the iconic Pinocchio song “When You Wish Upon A Star” is a love letter to Disney’s entire history. The film isn't fairing well in the review department as Wish currently holds a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the water color-like animation style has gone a long way to making this Disney adventure stand out.

Disney’s bread and butter are their animated films. Whether it be Snow White, Winnie-the-Pooh or modern classics like Frozen, there’s arguably no better feeling than watching a Disney film. The music, animation, and coming-of-age themes. No one does it better. You don’t have to look any further than these new Hot Toy figures. Their catalog of iconic characters in the last 100 years has been endless and, as Disney enters their second century, hopefully that list will only grow for future generations to enjoy.

The Disney 100 Cosbi and Cosbaby figures are available now at select retailers. You can also preview the figures below and find more information on Sideshow’s website. You can currently stream Disney’s entire back catalog on Disney+.