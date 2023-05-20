25 years have come and gone since Funko first started dishing out pop culture figures and the company is bigger than ever. Although they create collectibles for just about any fandom, one of their most popular lines has been their wide assortment of Disney figures from the MCU to Star Wars and, of course, their signature animated films. For this anniversary then, it's no shock that Funko is paying homage to the House of Mouse with a Pop! Classic of the first figure in their Disney line - Mickey Mouse.

This new limited-time collectible brings back the original Mickey Mouse figure complete with a base featuring the iconic castle that appears ahead of every Disney production. Like the Pop! Classics Joker and Lotso figures, the 5.15-inch tall figure comes in a silver-tone window box which is contained within a metal tin designed like a vault to keep everything safe and sound. Inside the box are also an enamel pin and commemorative coin adorned with the mouse's iconic visage as well as a certificate card full of biographical information on Mickey.

Disney's signature mouse remains the face of the company to this day, even as it has grown far beyond what Walt Disney could've imagined. Created by Disney and Ub Iwerks, Mickey has appeared in his fair share of cartoons from the original Steamboat Willie all the way to Mickey Mouse Funhouse. As the character that really started it all for the production giant and arguably the most recognizable animated character ever, it's only fitting that Funko would return to the mouse as they ring in a major milestone.

Disney Is Also Celebrating a Milestone 100th Anniversary

This year also marks a special occasion for Disney as the storied company turns 100. For such a milestone, the House of Mouse is pulling out all the stops to celebrate, starting with Disneyland which is decked out in platinum and full of new attractions this year. The Disney100 global campaign has even gotten Funko involved in order to recreate Mickey and his friends along with classic characters like Alice from Alice in Wonderland, R2-D2, and even the company's namesake himself in Pop! form.

The 25th-anniversary Funko Pop! Classics Mickey Mouse is available now. Check out the announcement below.