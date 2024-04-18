The Big Picture Public domain horror films featuring iconic characters like Mickey Mouse are gaining popularity.

Screamboat is set for a 2025 release window, promising a terror-filled ride with practical effects.

Behind-the-scenes talent like Christian Cordella and Christian Beckman are working on the demented version of Mickey Mouse.

Public Domain horror films have been all the rage for the last couple of years. Mickey Mouse from his original appearance, Disney’s Steamboat Willie, was the most recent character to enter the public domain at the beginning of the year, and it didn’t take long for multiple horror projects starring this Hollywood icon to be announced. This includes Screamboat, which just set a theatrical 2025 release window.

This comes from Bloody Disgusting, who revealed that Screamboat is partnering up with Iconic Events for the release. Horror fans should be very familiar with this production company by now as they were involved in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas' parody slasher film, Mean One, and Terrifier 2’s theatrical releases. They'll also be re-teaming with Cineverse for Terrifier 3’s theatrical release this fall. President and Co-Founder of Iconic Events Steven Menkin had nothing but enthusiasm for the project, saying, “Iconic Events couldn’t be more excited to get in on the ground floor of what is going to be a fun and terror-filled ride.” He would finish stating, “Allowing filmmakers like Steven LaMorte (director) the opportunity to showcase their films in movie theaters nationwide and bring horror fans together to experience this unique story is what Iconic is all about. We are more than excited to partner together on Screamboat.”

LaMorte shared the same loving sentiment, saying, “I’m thrilled to partner with Iconic Events Releasing to bring Screamboat to theaters across the country.” The director would continue on, “We’re collaborating with incredible artists both in front of the camera and behind the scenes to bring a very unhinged horror comedy to life in the way it’s meant to be seen – on the big screen. We can’t wait for audiences to meet our mischievous, murderous mouse!”

Has ‘Screamboat’ Entered Production?

Close

Screamboat is beginning production this spring with the story centered around Mickey Mouse terrorizing a ferry in New York City. Also, if you prefer your slashers blood-soaked, horror fans are going to be pleased with this public domain adaptation. There’s going to be a ton of old-school practical effects and miniatures featured in Screamboat. If that was enough, the talent working on Screamboat behind-the-scenes is quite impressive. Christian Beckman‘s Quantum Creation FX, Inc. (The Last Voyage of the Demeter, The Book of Boba Fett) is making this demented version of Mickey Mouse, for example, from concept art done by Christian Cordella (Avatar: The Way of Water, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Because of that, it’ll be interesting to see how this ferry ride from hell turns out. Especially since this character, like Pooh Bear, is known for his Disney family-friendly adventures.

While we wait for Screamboat to enter production, you can stream the original 1928 Steamboat Willie on Disney+ alongside the House of Mouse’s other classic shorts. Screamboat can only use the version of Mickey Mouse from his first appearance, so that means he’ll likely be a silent killer devoid of color in the upcoming slasher.