Mickey Mouse has been featured in Halloween short films that contain genuinely creepy moments, showcasing his versatility.

The original 1928 short film Steamboat Willie demonstrates that Mickey Mouse's early features were not as family-friendly as they seem, and could be adapted into a horror angle, making him an unlikely new icon for the genre.

Following in the footsteps of Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain, and it has been confirmed that a horror movie is on the way. Based on one of Mickey Mouse's first roles, the movie will be inspired by Steamboat Willie and will see the mouse terrorizing passengers onboard a ferry. Although most will associate Disney's figurehead with childhood, Mickey Mouse has the opportunity to be a much more successful horror villain than Winnie the Pooh, whose first horror adaptation, despite negative reviews, was successful enough to warrant a sequel.

Mickey Mouse's high-pitched, unnatural tone paired with sinister dialogue could result in a truly unsettling villain. In fact, Mickey Mouse isn't a stranger to horror, with the character having been featured in Halloween short films that feature genuinely creepy moments for adults and children alike and one where Mickey turns fully rabid. The original 1928 short film that will act as inspiration for the horror adaptation also shows that Mickey Mouse's early features are not as family-friendly as they seem, and if certain scenes from the seven-minute short are pushed towards a horror angle, the mouse could become an unlikely new icon for the genre.

Mickey Mouse Will Be a More Successful Horror Villain Than Winnie the Pooh

Mickey Mouse isn't the first beloved children's character to get the horror movie treatment. Last year, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey saw Pooh Bear and Piglet terrorize Christopher Robin and his friends. There is one glaring issue with Winnie the Pooh that makes him an unfavorable candidate for a horror adaptation — his demeanor. He is often seen as slightly downtrodden and bumbling. Horror villains are often scary because of their dominance and assertiveness — traits that Winnie the Pooh does not possess. This led to the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey killers feeling like they were simply wearing masks of the characters as opposed to fully embodying them. In contrast, Mickey Mouse is dominant, vocal, and sure of himself, often the hero of the stories he is telling. These traits could allow the filmmakers of a Mickey Mouse horror movie to keep the core essence of the character and transfer them to a horror villain.

Has Mickey Mouse Been In A Horror Movie Before?

Despite his outwardly positive persona, Mickey Mouse has been in scary stories before. Unlike Winnie the Pooh who always felt confined to the hundred-acre wood, Mickey Mouse is versatile, and the character has lent himself to a handful of terror tales. Within the mainstream, Mickey has starred in several Halloween specials that are available on Disney+. The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular notably features Mickey Mouse telling scary stories, including a tale of a vampire hunter and a story of a pie-making witch. However, it is the first story, which sees Mickey's small cartoon head on the body of Frankenstein, that is undeniably sinister, and it's supposed to be the least scary story of the three! This mouse/monster hybrid bursting into song in Mickey's instantly recognizable high-pitched voice is supposed to be comedic but instead comes across as unnerving. Moments like these are played for laughs, but if they were stylized for horror, they could be even more sinister.

While these Halloween specials still aim to be family-friendly, Mickey Mouse and the Mad Doctor from 1933 seemed to veer away from laughter, and at moments, it was straight-up horror, with the climax of the short seeing Mickey strapped to a bed with rotating circular saws lowered down from the ceiling. And while it leans more into the dark side, Mickey is still portrayed as the hero. However, Disney did once purposely make Mickey Mouse villainous in Mickey Mouse and the Runaway Brain. The short, also inspired by Frankenstein, sees Mickey swap bodies with a monster version of Pete, his early arch-nemesis. The monster's brain turns Mickey's body rabid, and he starts chasing after Minnie. All the conflict is resolved quickly, but those short moments where Mickey's body is possessed running through the streets on all fours highlight the character's potential to thrive in horror. This short takes everything the audience expects from Mickey and flips it, from him playing violent video games to transforming into a barbarian.

What is Steamboat Willie About and is it Actually Scary?

The new Mickey Mouse horror will be inspired by one of the mouse's earliest stories, Steamboat Willie, which follows Mickey as a deckhand on board a riverboat. The short is most recognizable for Mickey's signature whistle, which features at the beginning of many Disney movies. Watching the entire seven minutes, Steamboat Willie feels ripe for the horror treatment and if elements of the original are transferred to a new story, it could be terrifying. Much of the humor is physical, and many of the characters' bodies twist and contort unnaturally.

This physicality could make Mickey a freakish horror antagonist. It is already bizarre that Mickey Mouse will be a merciless killer, you might as well amp up the horror and make him as exaggerated and strange as you can. Later on in the short, Mickey and Minnie work together to turn a group of farmyard animals into musical instruments after a goat swallows Minnie's sheet music (it makes sense why Disney stuck with just the whistle to open their movies). After turning the poor goat into a phonograph, Mickey stretches a goose's neck, pulls on a group of piglets' tails, and stretches a cow's mouth wide open to bash its teeth. All these animals look genuinely distressed by Mickey's antics, but the mouse is grinning from ear to ear. If you rewatch Steamboat Willie with the view that it's a horror picture, you'll find it deeply unsettling.

Any horror movie that is made starring Mickey Mouse needs to maintain this absurdity. Ensure that an element of Mickey Mouse's joviality remains and that he is smiling throughout. Imagine that iconic high-pitched laugh after a scene of blood and gore. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey stripped everything we knew about the characters and simply used the name. A Mickey Mouse horror should learn from these mistakes. Mickey Mouse can be effectively used in sinister situations, so taking his mannerisms and keeping the body horror present in Steamboat Willie could be the recipe for a successful horror movie. As long as the essence of Disney's iconic character is present in a villainous version of himself, Mickey Mouse is perfect for the horror genre.

