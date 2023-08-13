Mickey Mouse, created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1928, is an unparalleled cultural icon and the epitome of animation's global impact. With his cheerful demeanor, iconic ears, and plentiful adventures, Mickey became the face of an entertainment empire that revolutionized storytelling and captured the hearts of generations. His popularity and role as the cornerstone of The Walt Disney Company reflect the evolution of animation and his ability to transcend time, language, and culture, cementing his status as a universally recognized symbol of joy, imagination, and creativity.

Mickey Mouse's cinematic journey spans decades, showcasing his evolution from a mischievous cartoon character to a beloved global icon. From his early black-and-white adventures in Steamboat Willie to his modern-day escapades in an adaptation of Mark Twain’s classic tale The Prince and the Pauper, Mickey has enchanted audiences with his charm, humor, and timeless appeal — these movies on Rotten Tomatoes mark his 10 best cinematic outings so far.

9 ‘Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas, a sequel to the 1999 Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas movie, presents five interconnected holiday stories. Each segment follows a different pair of classic Disney characters, such as Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Mickey Mouse, and Pluto. Directed by Matthew O'Callaghan and Theresa Pettengill, the film combines humor and festive lessons to celebrate the magic of Christmas, making it a joyful seasonal treat.

Many enjoyed the film's festive spirit, humor, and the opportunity to see beloved Disney characters in holiday-themed adventures. However, some may argue that its usage of computer-generated animation subsequently lacked the warmth and nostalgia associated with hand-drawn animation. Additionally, some segments were deemed weaker and less impactful than other Disney holiday classics, which led to mixed reactions among critics and audiences.

8 ‘The Prince and the Pauper’ (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

Inspired by the 1881 Mark Twain classic of the same name, The Prince and the Pauper reimagines Mickey Mouse’s dual role as the pauper, Mickey, and the prince, his look-alike. The two decide to switch lives for a day, leading to a series of comical and adventurous encounters in the kingdom of England. As they navigate their new roles, they uncover a plot by the evil Captain Pete to take the throne.

The film received praise for its charming adaptation of Mark Twain’s novel, which highlighted the humor, adventure, and joy of seeing iconic Disney characters in a historical setting. Its animation and aesthetics also received appreciation for capturing the medieval atmosphere. The overall entertainment value, such as its message about empathy and friendship and the delightful interactions between Mickey Mouse's dual roles, were appreciated by both fans and critics, making it an enjoyable addition to Disney's animated library.

7 ‘Fun and Fancy Free’ (1947)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Fun and Fancy Free intertwines two stories, "Bongo" and "Mickey and the Beanstalk." In “Bongo," a circus bear escapes to the wilderness, where he learns survival skills and wins the heart of a female bear. In "Mickey and the Beanstalk,” Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy discover a magical beanstalk leading to a giant's castle. They retrieve treasures to save their home, but a giant's chase ensues. Directed by Jack Kinney, Bill Roberts, and Hamilton Luske, the film blends adventure and heartwarming moments as Disney characters embark on fantastic escapades, making it a delightful family-friendly anthology of animated shorts.

The film was released when "package films" became a commonality due to an animator strike and World War II when the military instructed Disney and other film studios to make propaganda films. According to this Collider article, "There is far more to this story than what we see on screen; these weren't two brand-new shorts, this is a film made of two halves of movies that could've been, each with stories entirely their own."

6 'Lonesome Ghosts' (1937)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

In Lonesome Ghosts, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy are ghost exterminators looking for work. They receive a call from a haunted house and eagerly head there. Upon arrival, they encounter mischievous ghosts who play pranks on them. The trio initially believes they're in danger but soon realizes the ghosts are lonely and seeking amusement. A series of comedic and spooky events unfold as Mickey, Donald, and Goofy attempt to rid the house of friendly but troublesome spirits.

The short showcases their slapstick humor and camaraderie in a ghostly setting, resulting in a lively and entertaining animated adventure. Many appreciated its unique premise, showcasing Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as ghostbusters. The short's quick-paced slapstick comedy, charming character interactions, and spooky atmosphere captured the essence of classic Disney animation.

5 ‘Get a Horse!’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Get a Horse! is a unique six-minute animated short that blends classic black-and-white Mickey Mouse cartoons with vibrant modern 3D animation. The short begins in a vintage style, featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends on a carefree horse-drawn wagon ride. However, when Peg-Leg Pete interferes, the characters burst through the screen into the modern world. A chase ensues, combining old and new animation techniques in a delightful and innovative manner.

The reception of the animated short was overwhelmingly positive. Audiences and critics lauded its ingenious blending of classic and modern animation, seamlessly transitioning between the two styles. By reintroducing the beloved character in both his vintage and modern forms, Get a Horse! captured the essence of Mickey's timeless appeal. Despite its brief runtime, the short's groundbreaking approach, visual creativity, and nostalgic homage to animation history solidified its place as a remarkable and cherished addition to Mickey Mouse's legacy.

4 ‘Brave Little Tailor’ (1938)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

In Brave Little Tailor, Mickey Mouse portrays a humble tailor who inadvertently becomes a hero. Misunderstanding a royal proclamation, Mickey boasts of slaying seven giants with one blow when it was indeed killing seven flies in one go. As the news reaches the King, he appoints Mickey the “Royal High Killer of the Giant” and offers Mickey increasingly significant advantages, even offering his only daughter, Princess Minnie, in marriage if he can defeat or kill the giant. Despite Mickey’s lack of confidence, he utilizes his tailoring wits and outsmarts his adversaries, and eventually earns the princess's gratitude.

Directed by Bill Roberts, this animated short showcases a playful twist on classic fairy tales, highlighting the triumph of the underdog in a lighthearted and entertaining manner. Furthermore, the film's impact lies in its ability to deliver a compelling narrative within a short timeframe while maintaining Disney's high standards of animation excellence. Mickey Mouse's role as the brave yet unwitting hero resonated with audiences, reflecting themes of courage and wit.

3 ‘Fantasia’ (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Released in 1940 and directed by various artists, Fantasia features eight segments set to classical compositions, including iconic pieces by composers like Bach, Tchaikovsky, and Stravinsky. The animation brings these musical pieces to life, telling stories ranging from dancing hippos and alligators to the mythical battle of good and evil in "Night on Bald Mountain.”

RELATED: 10 Beloved Animated Disney Movies That Bombed At The Box Office

Fantasia received a mixed reception upon its initial release, with critics praising its groundbreaking fusion of animation and classical music but expressing concerns over its experimental nature. The film introduced the concept of marrying music and animation, creating a mesmerizing audiovisual experience. Its abstract segments pushed the boundaries of traditional animation, leaving a lasting impact on the art form. Over time, its unique concept and innovative techniques have solidified its status as a revolutionary cinematic achievement, and has since become one of Rotten Tomatoes' highest-rated Mickey Mouse movies of all time.

2 ‘Mickey's Christmas Carol’ (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

In Mickey's Christmas Carol, Mickey Mouse takes on the role of Bob Cratchit, and Scrooge McDuck embodies Ebenezer Scrooge in a retelling of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story. Scrooge is a miserly duck who is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Through their intervention, he learns the true meaning of Christmas and the value of compassion.

With a perfect rating, audiences and critics appreciated the film's nostalgic crossover between classic Disney characters and Charles Dickens' timeless holiday tale. It blends Disney's beloved characters with a festive holiday message, delivering a joyful adaptation that has become a cherished part of many people's holiday traditions.

1 ‘Steamboat Willie’ (1928)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Steamboat Willie is a pioneering animated short film featuring Mickey Mouses. Mickey is a deckhand on a steamboat, and his adventures include handling animals and entertaining passengers. It also showcases Mickey's mischievous charm and his encounters with a parrot, Clarabelle Cow, and Minnie Mouse.

Audiences and critics were captivated by its innovative use of synchronized sound, marking a significant advancement in animation. The charming antics of Mickey Mouse, combined with the playful storyline set on a steamboat, garnered widespread acclaim. Though many deem Steamboat Willie as Mickey Mouse's first movie, his initial appearance was in a previous silent film released just months before Steamboat Willie, titled Plane Crazy alongside Minnie Mouse and Clarabelle Cow. Despite this, though, many have marked Steamboat Willie as a significant milestone in animation history which launched Mickey Mouse's career and paved the way for the future of animated cinema.

