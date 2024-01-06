The Big Picture Public domain laws allow artistic works to be free of copyright restrictions, enabling the public to use them for creative purposes without permission.

January 1 is a monumental date for obvious reasons. The start of the new year is equally exciting and daunting, as we think about our past mistakes and ambitious resolutions to attain through the next 365 days. This day also coincides with the release of new properties, media, and art into the glorious realm of the public domain. 2024 is an especially inspired Public Domain Day, as the unquestioned headline event of the annual tradition was the newly adopted fair use of Mickey Mouse. The mascot of The Walt Disney Company, the most successful and influential media corporation in the world, being free from copyright laws is seismic, but don't let that distract you from the other enticing properties and media entering the public domain this year, including classic silent films by Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton.

Public Domain Laws Allow Copyrighted Art To Be Free of Restrictions

Public domain in the United States consists of any artistic work that is not protected by intellectual property laws such as copyright, trademark, or patent laws. They override the principal nature of capitalism, as material in the public domain is, as the label indicates, collectively owned by the public and not by an individual or corporation. Furthermore, anyone is free to use properties in the public domain for creative license without obtaining permission from the original creator. Artistic works can enter free use through various conditions, such as failing to meet certain criteria or neglecting renewal rules. In most cases, art naturally enters the public domain due to time, as copyright expires 95 years after the release of artwork under U.S. law.

In 1928, Steamboat Willie, Walt Disney's groundbreaking animated short film that utilized synchronized sound, was released and introduced the world to Mickey Mouse. When the ball dropped in Times Square to kick off 2024, the famous cartoon was freed from the will of corporate control and is now ostensibly forever owned by the people, particularly other film studios and production companies. Upon the Mouse's arrival in the public domain, an indie horror film was announced to begin production this spring featuring the iconic character as a sadistic rodent. 2023 experienced numerous instances of classic characters being exploited as a genre device in films, including Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter for Dracula.

The Public Domain Entries of 2024 Include Other Major Properties

In the last decade, Disney has loomed large over pop culture, oftentimes to the detriment of counterprogramming in its path in movie theaters. In the same breath, Mickey Mouse entering the public domain should not distract from other major works being free from capital ownership. The list of artistic works now under fair use is eclectic, ranging from various mediums to thematic styles. Another anthropomorphic iconic animal character once owned by Disney, Tigger from Winnie the Pooh, now joins the titular character in the public domain. The character has been adapted and reimagined countless times, but J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan, whose play was not published until 1928, is now free to be adapted by anyone without permission. "Let's Do It, Let's Fall in Love," the classic tune by Cole Porter, prominently heard in Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris, is also part of the Public Domain Class of 2024.

The public domain has reached a fascinating era of cinema on the precipice of Golden Age Hollywood and the peak of silent films. One standout film, The Passion of Joan of Arc from 1928, now belongs to fair use. For passionate cinephiles, this French film, by Carl Theodor Dreyer, was already in their consciousness. Widely celebrated as a landmark of silent cinema, Joan of Arc captured the sheer power and gravitas that cinema can offer to the world. Films were not just show-tunes and slapstick routines after all. In his review, Roger Ebert writes of the film, "You cannot know the history of silent film unless you know the face of Renée Maria Falconetti," who plays the titular Joan of Arc. Dreyer's film illustrates the medium at its most potent. Even when the industry pivoted to talkies, dialogue is more or less superfluous to a visually dynamic story.

The triumvirate of silent film comedy stars, Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Harold Lloyd, all have films that have just entered the public domain; The Circus, The Cameraman, and Speedy, respectively. The Circus, a follow-up to The Kid and The Gold Rush, was Chaplin's continuation of his inseparable Little Tramp on-screen persona. While Chaplin was on the rise to cinematic immortalization, Keaton's experiences working with MGM on The Cameraman were troublesome, as he struggled to maintain creative autonomy. Speedy was Lloyd's final theatrically released film. Upon the arrival of the revolutionary sound film, The Jazz Singer, studios quickly rushed to make every film a talkie.

Among even the most passionate movie connoisseurs, there is a lacking appreciation for classic cinema, especially of the silent variety. They are not generally admired with a sense of timelessness that the best films of the 1940s-50s are embedded with. Reducing silent films as an outdated art form is misinformed. While they operate on a different wavelength than dialogue pictures, learning about and understanding the fabric of silent films helps viewers identify visual cues and techniques that we have all taken for granted. The haunting and emotionally pressing imagery of The Passion of Joan of Arc and the comic mannerisms of Chaplin and Keaton have left an imprint on modern cinema.

The Public Domain Has a Positive Impact Against Commercialization

In an age where the corporatization of art has suffocated artistic growth to an unprecedented degree, public domain laws remaining intact is a blessing. Granted, for as much as the film community longs for a return to normalcy, cinema has always been a business. However, in the last decade, with the heightened protection of brands and IP to serve as the basis for tent-pole blockbusters, the impact of commercialism on films has become unchecked. The studio system, which has seen Disney purchase 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros in talks to merge with Paramount, is apt to trivialize films as pieces of "content." In the process, franchise filmmaking, primarily from Disney's catalog, slowly stripped away the emphasis on originality and movie stars. Suddenly, a cookie-cutter, assembly-line style of film production became the expected norm for studios throughout the 2010s.

If 2023 proves anything, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for cinema as a true art form. The collective unsatisfactory response towards a plethora of tent-pole blockbusters, from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Flash, and The Marvels, signals negligence on the part of their respective studios. They viewed these films as pure commercial properties and expected audiences to flock to theaters as an obligation because they exist in an expansive universe. The underwhelming performance of a handful of superhero films is a testament to audience dissatisfaction with the blatant commercialization of art.

Celebrating "Public Domain Day" seems like nothing but a novelty that occurs annually, but its implications suggest something greater. Laws being in place that strip away corporate oversight and authorize free consumption is an advancement in favor of art. Under these laws, art eventually ceases to be commercial property. It is fantastical to think that art and commerce will ever be permanently separated, but we should celebrate the minor triumphs of art when we can. At the very least, the public domain gives a voice to centuries-old artistic works that would be disregarded otherwise.