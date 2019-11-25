Exclusive: Mickey Mouse & Friends Welcome the Holidays in New Stop-Motion Animated Shorts

0

Mickey Mouse, and his pals, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto, are all set to usher in the holiday cheer this season in new stop-motion interstitials, debuting Saturday November 30th on Disney Junior. A collaboration between Disney Junior and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the interstitials find the sensational six celebrating the holidays together with a visit to a wintery cabin where they are met with the magic of the season. There are many Easter eggs hidden within the spots for the eagle-eyed Disney fan, and you can glimpse a few of them in our exclusive first look at the new shorts!

The fun-filled animated stories will begin rolling out this coming Saturday at 9:25 a.m. EST on Disney Junior, with subsequent airings on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The interstitials contain Hidden Mickeys and nods to classic Disney cartoons, such as “Steamboat Willie” and “Pinocchio,” among many more. Kudos to the Stoopid Buddy Stoodios team, the folks behind Robot Chicken, SuperMansion, Buddy Thunderstruck and more, for delivering an early holiday gift to Micky Mouse fans around the world!

Check out our exclusive preview below:

‘Tis the season! Mickey invites Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Daisy, and Pluto to spend the holidays in a snowy log cabin! They discover a magical holiday bag that helps them decorate their place with holiday cheer!

If you need a little help with the Easter eggs, not only do we get a nod to 1983–the year that Mickey and friends previously visited this cabin in A Disney Christmas Gift, and coincidentally the year that Mickey’s Christmas Carol was released and Disney Channel launched(!)–you can also spy the black-and-white Steamboat Willie ship and a vintage portrait of Mickey and Minnie. What else did you spot? Let us know in the comments!

Mickey and friends can also be seen in “Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures,” which airs daily on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and DisneyNOW: