The Big Picture Mickey Mouse's creation was not as straightforward as popularly believed, as it involved previous characters like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and the Perform-O Toys' Micky.

Walt Disney's initial sketch of Mickey Mouse was improved upon by his friend Ub Iwerks, who played a crucial role in the mouse's original design and animated adventures.

Mickey Mouse's appearance and behavior have evolved over the years, from his unruly scamp days to the more relatable and morally driven hero we know today, with recent revamps bringing him back to his original roots with a modern twist.

Mickey Mouse is a beloved pop culture icon. Since he came to life in 1928 he's become more synonymous with the theme parks and media of The Walt Disney Company before the man himself. Over these nearly hundred years, fans of the acclaimed studios have learned much of the company's history and how Mickey came to be. The most popular narrative of the mouse's birth paints a picture of an ever-optimistic Walt Disney working out a miracle via napkin in a moment of near-ruin during a train ride back home from New York and his wife as the one responsible for Mickey's name. Mickey has also gone through changes in both appearance and behavior and although updates of these kinds aren't uncommon over time, there was more to the story aside from magical moments and character development. Sussing out the exacts of Mickey's conception has proven to be a difficult task to take on. This is a point that even The Walt Disney Family Museum conceded to. In order to get to Mickey's chapter of the story, we have to travel to a time prior to Walt Disney Pictures, that proverbial train ride, and their famous mouse. The true story behind Mickey Mouse's creation actually begins at a time when Walt was a young man working for another short-lived production company.

Why Did Walt Disney Lose Laugh-O-Gram and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit?

Back in the early 1920s, Walt Disney animated for and later owned Laugh-O-Gram Studios in Kansas City, Missouri. During its operation, he and his staff produced 11 films, the last of which was Alice's Wonderland. By the end of its lifespan, Laugh-O-Gram faced a number of financial struggles and was forced to file for bankruptcy not long after the completion of that final film. Following the studio's closure, Walt resigned to move in with his uncle Robert and brother Roy in Los Angeles, California where he could start over. There, he went on a hunt for a new film studio and distributor using a raw reel of Alice's Wonderland as the pitch.

Before long, Walt Disney was noticed and hired by Margaret Winkler, owner of Winkler Pictures, who was in a predicament of her own having just lost their biggest property, Felix the Cat. After Winkler signed Walt into her company, Alice's Wonderland would become a series of shorts known as The Alice Comedies. Although Margaret would turn Winkler Pictures over to her husband, Charles Mintz, Walt had already learned much from her and brought the company some success. This led to him being tasked with creating a new character based on a rabbit for their partner studio, Universal Pictures: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. As the story goes, Oswald became a hit with the audience due to his unique, expressive design and the execution of his shorts. While the positive reception should have been great for all parties, the studios became greedy and unhappy with the cost of Walt's work. When Disney went to renegotiate his contract for better funding and to reflect the character's profits, it didn't end well for him.

Despite having met the studios' demands to create Oswald and developing 27 shorts based on him, Walt lost Oswald to Universal as well as his animation staff except for Ub Iwerks (more on him in a moment.). Walt was in dire straits once again, and it was on the subsequent train ride home that he'd come up with the concept sketch that would eventually become Mickey Mouse.

Where Did Walt Disney Get His Inspiration for Mickey Mouse?

Walt Disney parting ways with Universal and Winkler Pictures was a loss that would devastate anyone. Walt, however, had come too far to be deterred and this is where history gets blended with legend. Following the narrative given by the Walt Disney Family Museum blog, an essay titled "What Mickey Means to Me" quotes Disney as stating

He popped out of my mind onto a drawing pad 20 years ago on a train ride from Manhattan to Hollywood at a time when the business fortunes of my brother Roy and myself were at lowest ebb, and disaster seemed right around the corner...

Judging by his, it would seem that Walt found a fortuitous moment from an unfortunate event. Disney would sketch out a cartoon mouse which he'd name Mortimer to his wife's objection. She would suggest calling him "Mickey" and yet another American legend in business was born. However, further investigations would show that history may not have been so magical.

Some years prior to Walt's ride home, Perform-O Toys had developed their own black and white mouse similarly named "Micky." This has sparked a heated debate among fans over which company truly came first as both mice bear a strong resemblance to each other in both name and appearance. Trademark and patent records from 1926 and 1927 show Perform-O's 'Micky' wooden mouse toy predating Disney. As Perform-O's distributor, The George Borgfeldt Company was also based out of New York where Walt had been departing from, one could assume that the concept wasn't mere coincidence. As a counterpoint, Perform-O's later Micky toys pulled its look from Disney's more refined version of Mickey, giving their mouse shorts and gloves that were similar in color. In 2005, an in-depth exploration by PBS's History Detectives essentially dismisses those events, instead crediting more influence to other preceding cartoons with similar mice like Aesop's Sound Fables and Felix the Cat, both of which Walt would be familiar with. Regardless of the truth, Walt passed his base sketch of Mickey onto his friend, Ub Iwerks to improve upon. While Walt is given much of the credit for Mickey's creation, Ub was actually the mastermind behind the mouse's original design and many of his animated adventures.

How Do Mickey Mouse's Earlier Designs Differ From the Character Today?

Walt and Ub wanted Mickey to be relatable, which is why his design has always been more "mouse-like" rather than "a mouse." Given the times of his creation, Mickey was originally more of an unruly scamp rather than the suburbanite hero we've come to know. Mickey's earlier adventures featured more riotous and sordid moments. This is evidenced in shorts like Steamboat Willie when he turned his animal cargo into musical instruments and discarded a cat by helicoptering it offscreen. In a colorized comic, Mickey Mouse and the Medicine Man, Mickey became both an addict and peddler of a drug named "Peppo" which was a Disney reference to amphetamines. The comic also contains rather racist depictions of its side characters like the Medicine Man and the Tribal Chief when Mickey and Goofy took their new business venture to Africa. While this was all common practice of the times, the cringe felt as you read it in retrospect is undeniable.

As animation quality and society evolved over the years, so did Mickey Mouse. His appearance went from the sharply contrasting conception as he appears in shorts like Plane Crazy to the pie-eyed style to Mickey's more contemporary design which can be credited to Fred Moore. Moore's refined version of Mickey held softer features than its predecessors, allowing the character to be more expressive and human as Walt originally intended. His personality became more grounded and a hero for kids to look up to, bringing us to the humble, morally driven hero we're familiar with from shorts like Mickey's Christmas Carol and video games like Kingdom Hearts. While Mickey's more civil nature left the company without a rambunctious character, this would pave the way for the creation of Donald Duck to fill that void. Alongside the surge of nostalgia, much of this changed in the more recent shorts. In the current and well-received Paul Rudish era, Mickey's appearance has returned to a modernized pie-eyed, rubber hose design and his nature has become more of a chaotic good character. This revamped concept wherein he partakes in wackier adventures than in the recent past brings the character almost full circle as it's a stylized modern take on the original notions from the 1920s.

Deciphering the true history behind Mickey Mouse can be a daunting task, especially given how often myth blends with the actual events. What's clear is that, while the most popular narrative is endearing, Walt likely didn't create Mickey on his own and the credit shouldn't rest solely on him. In his 95 years of existence, he's naturally had several influences on both his look and his personality. Simply stated, the journey of Mickey Mouse is one full of growth from a simple sketch on a napkin to a rowdy mischief-maker with somewhat questionable adventures to the pop-culture icon he is today.