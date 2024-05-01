The Big Picture Mickey Vs. Winnie brings iconic characters into a new light with a terrifying twist in an upcoming slasher film.

The producers aim to transform innocent characters into malevolent villains for a unique horror experience.

Mickey Mouse and Winnie-the-Pooh will face off in an eerie forest setting, promising intense horror action.

When long-beloved characters leap into the public domain, there’s no telling what kinds of stories they’ll be part of next. Glenn Douglas Packard — an Emmy-nominated choreographer who made his directorial debut with the 2017 slasher feature Pitchfork — has recently announced to Deadline his intent to make a new slasher titled Mickey Vs. Winnie. The upcoming film will star — you guessed it — Mickey Mouse and Winnie-the-Pooh.

Mickey Vs. Winnie will be produced by Packard through his company Untouchables Entertainment. Additional producers include Rachel Carter, Packard’s creative partner, as well as Anthony Pernicka, CEO of the online publication iHorror, who will produce through iHorror Productions. Packard is set to direct the film from his own original script.

This announcement comes right on the heels of the January 2024 entry of Steamboat Willie — one of the first Mickey Mouse cartoons — into the public domain. A.A. Milne’s popular Winnie-the-Pooh books likewise passed into the public domain at the start of 2022. These developments no doubt sparked many creative ventures in the minds of artists who wanted to put their own spins on these historically unapproachable characters. But Packard’s announcement marks one of the first times after the memorable Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey that these characters will hit the silver screen in a decidedly new light.

What Is the Plot of ‘Mickey Vs. Winnie?’

According to the synopsis provided by Packard, it seems that Mickey Vs. Winnie will take a lot of inspiration from previous horror films of the past. The movie will open with two criminals in the 1920s escaping into a forest, only to be dragged away and trapped there forever by unseen forces. About one hundred years later, a group of friends staying in an Airbnb deep in these same woods find themselves fighting for their lives against the returned spirits of these same criminals, only with one notable twist: the criminals have mutated into terrifying versions of Mickey Mouse and Winnie-the-Pooh. The film’s title may also signify that eventually, these two inexplicable villains will clash. The victor of this previously unthinkable battle is anyone’s guess.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this unique take to horror fans,” producer Pernicka said, describing how the Mickey Vs. Winnie crew aims to make a mark on popular perceptions of these two characters. “We present deeply transformed, live-action horror renditions of these iconic figures, weaving together elements of innocence and malevolence. After experiencing the intense scenes we’ve crafted, you’ll never look at Mickey the same way again.”

