Rourke is the next in a long line of action superstars added to the film's roster.

Section Eight is gaining even more star power as it pushes forward towards introduction by its sales agent, The Exchange, to international buyers during the virtual American Film Market. Variety reports that the fast paced film has added Oscar nominated actor, Mickey Rourke, to its ever growing roster.

Already signed on for the heart pumping film are Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Expendables), Scott Adkins (Boyka Undisputed: IV), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, Dead Silence), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, New Girl), and a debut performance from Justin Furstenfeld who is the lead singer of Blue October.

The film, directed by Christian Sesma (Pay Dirt, The Night Crew) with an original screenplay by Chad Law (The Hit List, Black Water) and Josh Ridgway (The Sector, Howlers), will be centered around the story of a former soldier who is serving time in prison after he seeks revenge on those responsible for murdering his family. When a mysterious government agency needs the soldier’s help, they break him out of prison and plummet him into an unplanned journey.

Rourke, who has long been a household name, earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the 2008 heartfelt drama, The Wrestler, which put the actor in an emotionally charged comeback role of a washed up wrestler struggling to move forward with his life. He has also starred in films Sin City, Angel Heart, and Iron Man 2.

Brandon Bowers who will represent Firebrand in the production of Section Eight commented, “Mickey’s raw energy and unique style are such a great addition to ‘Section Eight.”

Though little else is known about the film, we can only imagine that it will be a larger than life blockbuster hit complete with high flying action scenes tossed with a well written script and class A a$$-kicking.

