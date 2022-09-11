The trailer for Mickey: The Story of a Mouse debuted early Sunday alongside key art for the doc as a part of the D23 Expo in Anaheim for the Disney Original Documentary. The feature film honoring one of the world’s most beloved characters is set to premiere on Disney+ just in time for Mickey Mouse's birthday this year on November 18.

The Mickey: The Story of a Mouse teaser begins by closing in on 1954 footage of the late Walt Disney playing on an old television set. After mentioning how Disney branched out into telling different stories, he asks his audience to “remember one thing: it was all started by a mouse.” His voice echoes as footage of different renditions of titular character speed by, ranging from the original sync-sound animated short Steamboat Willie and his later appearances in Disney films to the character plastered all over merchandise and greeting kids at the parks. Mickey: The Story of a Mouse brings together director Jeff Malmberg and producer Morgan Neville once again since the duo produced the award-winning doc Won’t You Be My Neighbor, which revolved around the beloved television host Fred Rodgers.

Disney animation artist Floyd Norman will be featured in the doc, which will include exclusive archival footage and interviews, in addition to the director of Walt Disney Archives Rebecca Cline, art historian Carmenita Higginbotham and archivist Kevin Kern. Mickey: The Story of a Mouse will examine the significance and controversies around the 100-year-old cartoon mouse. The new Walt Disney Animation Studios hand-drawn animated short Mickey in a Minute is a part of the feature, which will also documents its animation process by Disney animators Eric Goldberg, Mark Henn and Randy Haycock.

“Mickey Mouse is a symbol we see every day of our lives,” Malmberg said. "We all know Mickey, but he means different things to different people. We felt like Mickey deserved a documentary that was joyful but also honest. I'm glad that Disney allowed us to delve so deeply into the evolutions and meanings of the world’s most famous mouse."

Alongside Neville under his company, Tremolo Productions, Meghan Walsh and Chris Shellen are producers for Mickey: The Story of a Mouse. Caitrin Rogers serves as an exec producer. The doc about this symbol of joy and childhood innocence was edited by Jake Hostetter and Aaron Wickenden. Antonio Cisneros is in charge of cinematography with sound design by Lawrence Everson and music by Daniel Wohl. So far, the film has screened at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this year in addition to this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival and Newport Summer Film Series, among several others.

“Ninety-four years ago, Walt Disney created a mouse that would become one of the world’s most beloved characters,” said Marjon Javadi, vice president of Disney Original Documentary and Docuseries for Disney Branded Television/Disney Original Documentary. “We are excited for the world to see Mickey Mouse in a way they’ve never seen him before. Our award-winning team of filmmakers captures Mickey’s journey through the years and reminds us why he has had such an impact on us.”

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse will hit Disney+ on November 18. Check out the trailer and key art below:

