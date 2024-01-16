“Public domain” is a term that horror fans have been hearing quite often in recent years. When copyright-protected works become public domain, it opens up the floodgates for creative interpretation of those works. For example, on January 1 of this year, all works that were published or released prior to January 1, 1929, effectively lost their copyright protection and entered the public domain. Anything that was published or released in 1929 will also become public domain on January 1, 2025, and so on. There are a few more nuances and rules regarding United States copyright laws, but that’s the essence of it.

Lately, as more childhood stories and characters become public domain, horror filmmakers have been eager to snatch them up and distort them into tales of terror. It started with The Mean One, a movie that transformed Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch into a slasher film in which a hardened adult version of “Cindy Lou Who” decides to exact revenge on “The Mean One” (a.k.a. The Grinch) who had savagely murdered her parents years earlier. Soon after, Winnie-the-Pooh fell victim to the same trend, with the release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Even Bambi isn’t safe, as a horror version called Bambi: The Reckoning is currently in post-production.

While the version of Mickey Mouse who greets guests at Disneyland remains safe under Disney’s protection, the original version of Mickey, who first appeared in the 1928 short film Steamboat Willie, entered the public domain on the first of this year. In addition to the upcoming movie, an independent survival video game titled Infestation: Origins featuring the 1928 version of Mickey is also in the works. This article will tell you everything you need to know about Mickey’s Mouse Trap.

The official release date has yet to be announced, but Mickey's Mouse Trap will be released sometime in March of this year, so it’s not too far off.

Will ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’ Be In Theaters or Streaming?

It has not yet been confirmed if Mickey’s Mouse Trap will have a theatrical release or not, but one thing is certain... all movies eventually find their way to a streaming platform sooner or later. This article will be updated once more details emerge on where you can watch the movie!

Is There a Trailer for ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’?

Yes, there is! Released on the day that sweet old Mickey became public domain, lead actor and writer Simon Phillips uploaded the official trailer to his YouTube account. The timing of the trailer drop indicates that the film had been in production well before it was technically legal to do so (with the intent to release it) due to copyright restrictions. In the trailer, you can get a good look at the amusement arcade where Alex and her friends are terrorized, as well as an idea of how sinister this reimagined Mickey Mouse looks. The trailer also includes a brief shot that could explain who the killer is behind the mask and what caused him to go on his murderous rampage.

What Is ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’ About?

On her 21st birthday, Alex is unfortunately stuck working a late night shift at the local amusement arcade. Her friends decide to surprise her by showing up to celebrate with her, but they unexpectedly fall prey to a deranged killer who starts picking them off one by one. Dressed as Mickey Mouse as he appeared in Steamboat Willie, this murderous Mickey decides to flip the script when it comes to “playing cat and mouse.” Alex must find a way to survive the night as she and her friends are hunted down at the amusement park.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’?

Simon Phillips, who also wrote the screenplay for the film, will star as the masked killer Mickey Mouse. Phillips is a British actor who is best known for his performance in the television series Age of the Living Dead, as well as appearances in FUBAR and the third season of The Witcher. Co-starring with him is Sophie McIntosh as the lead survivor girl, Alex. She made her first feature film debut in 2021 in the made-for-TV movie, Bury the Past, and continued her streak of horror performances with The Day Lacey Called in 2022 and The Sacrifice Game in 2023.

Also joining the cast as Alex’s group of friends and coworkers are Allegra Nocita (An Unexpected Killer) as Marie, Mireille Gagné (Too Soon) as Gemma, James Laurin (God Forgives, We Don’t) as Paul, Callum Sywyk as Marcus, Mackenzie Mills as Rebecca, Madeline Kelman as Jayna, Ben Harris as Ryan, and Kayleigh Styles as Jackie. Jesse Nasmith, who also appeared in director Jamie Bailey’s previous slasher film, Deinfluencer, will play a character named Danny.

Nick Biskupek (Erin’s Guide to Kissing Girls) and Damir Kovic (Disasters at Sea) will be playing Detectives Marsh and Cole, respectively. Kovic is also slated to appear in the sequel to Deinfluencer, Deinfluencer: Offline, which is currently in production.

Who Is Making ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’?

As previously mentioned, Mickey’s Mouse Trap is directed by Jamie Bailey, who has also produced and directed previous movies such as Deinfluencer and This Was America. In addition to directing and producing, Bailey also serves as the cinematographer. Simon Phillips, who will be portraying the killer Mickey Mouse, wrote the screenplay. He has worked with Jamie Bailey previously as a writer, actor, and executive producer for Deinfluencer and most recently wrote the script for Blood and Snow.

Co-producing with Jamie Bailey is Mem Ferda, who also produced Deinfluencer, Deinfluencer: Offline, and Deinfluencer: Clickbait. The executive producers for Mickey’s Mouse Trap are Alexander Gausman, Mark Popejoy (Inner Worlds), and Paul Whitney (Kandahar Break). The musical score is composed by Darren Morze, who also composed the music for Jamie Bailey’s previous films, in addition to Blood and Snow and Age of the Living Dead. Morze has received accolades for his scoring of the film Curfew and has scored over 100 feature and short films.