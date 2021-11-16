It's time for Mickey's Toontown to get a makeover. Disney Parks released a blog post today that laid out plans for the remodel just in time for Mickey and Minnie's birthdays this week. And what a gift for Mickey and Minnie because the new Mickey's Toontown sounds incredible! The section will close in March of 2022 in order to undergo renovations and will reopen in 2023.

According to the Disney Parks blog post, the remodel will include a "vibrant symphony" of sounds, sights, and sensations and will also include a grassy area for families to unplug and relax while enjoying a busy day in the parks. Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro, shared the news at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo. “We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests,” said D’Amaro. “The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways.”

You might remember Toontown as the place with the fake jail cell and old-timey cars stationed outside when visiting Disneyland in California. It's fine and fun and exciting for the younger Disney fans who might not want to head into the world of Indiana Jones or ride Space Mountain.

A new addition to the area will be CenTOONial Park, the first thing that guests see when they enter Mickey's Toontown. It will include a fountain that will encourage guests to play in it and engage children in a sensory activity and will be the focal point of Mickey's Toontown. Which, the park itself now is a calmer atmosphere than the rest of Disneyland, so it makes sense to have Toontown be an area where families can have a respite at the park.

Disney is constantly changing their parks to keep up with its ever-growing IP. From adding princesses like Tiana from The Princess and the Frog into their meet and greets or with the expansion of California Adventure to include Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they're growing and for the better. But it is nice to know that things like Mickey's Toontown will still have a place in the park, even if they're getting a bit of a facelift.

