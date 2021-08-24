Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most renowned simulator series of all time, bringing a truly realistic flying experience to homes since the 1980s. In a surprising departure from its laidback roots, the latest entry in the long-running franchise is adding competitive multiplayer racing this fall.

Announced at the Xbox Gamescom Showcase with a flurry of Top Gun references, the first major update for Microsoft Flight Simulator comes in partnership with the Reno Air Racing Association to bring the fastest, most iconic race planes to players to test their mettle with. It's a rather cutthroat turn for a game all about learning how to fly all the aircraft you can imagine that sounds more at home in Grand Theft Auto Online. For as bizarre as it seems, Asobo is keeping it all grounded in realism though. The new mode allows players to compete in the STIHL National Championship Air Races, the world's fastest motorsport, with friends and other pilots everywhere to see who is the best at realistic simulation air racing.

Jorg Neumann, the director of Microsoft Flight Simulator, said the planes traditionally fly at around 500 mph between 50 and 250 feet off the ground, putting players squarely in the danger zone. If racing isn't your forte though and you'd rather enjoy the standard flight simulation fair, then you're in luck as well. Asobo is also adding new "Local Legends" planes along with a World Update that's coming on September 7 and will add a variety of new locations and airports to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The update is free, but for the new Junkers JU-52 plane, it'll set you back $14.99. As an extra bonus, the futuristic Volocopter VoloCity air taxi is also coming to the game in a November update.

If you're feeling the need for speed and also Microsoft Flight Simulator, then check out the teaser below for a glimpse into the world of simulated air racing.

