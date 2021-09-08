Paramount Pictures announced back on September 1 that the Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick will be getting delayed from its original Thanksgiving weekend release to May 27, 2022. Not only does that mean it joins the other Cruise picture Mission: Impossible 7 (pushed back to September 30, 2022) and other Paramount movie Jackass Forever (moved back to February 4, 2022), it is also causing the tie-in expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator to also get delayed, as it will now release alongside the film's new release date.

In a blog post uploaded onto the official Flight Simulator website, the Microsoft Flight Simulator Team at Asobo Studios gave fans an update on the content's delay and how it will be releasing in tandem with the film.

"Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022. As we have previously announced, the free Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future."

The films listed above all shifted their release dates due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic and the still opening movie theaters will affect the box office earnings of these major blockbusters. While the delay of this expansion is unfortunate, Flight Simulator fans aren't getting left out in the cold. The game's World Update 6 recently went live, adding a number of brand new European locations to fly through.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was announced at Microsoft's showcase at E3 2021 and eventually saw its release on July 27. During the same event that the game was announced, the Top Gun-themed expansion was also revealed and with the announcement came some brief looks at the gameplay. The teaser trailer for the crossover event gave players their first look at the new jets and planes that they will be able to pilot as well as an aircraft carrier that players will be able to land and takeoff from. With this announcement, fans are going need to wait a little longer to fulfill that need... that need for speed.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available on PC and Xbox Series X/S and Top Gun: Maverick will be releasing in theaters on May 27, 2022. The Top Gun: Maverick crossover event will also be available on May 27, 2022. You can watch the reveal trailer for the Top Gun: Maverick expansion in Microsoft Flight Simulator down below.

