Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 3 of 'Mid-Century Modern'Hulu's newest Certified Fresh comedy, Mid-Century Modern, is capturing audiences since its premiere on Friday. One of the earliest episodes of the series was one of its best, involved Jerry Frank (Matt Bomer) meeting his estranged daughter, Becca, played by Scream Queens' Billie Lourd. The series explores Jerry's background as an ex-Mormon outed by his ex-wife. When his daughter Becca boards his flight, both he and Arthur Broussard (Nathan Lee Graham) see an opportunity. Lourd told The Hollywood Reporter about how the guest-star role came about.

"I was in Chicago doing a movie and he [Bomer] called me, this guy standing right here in this beautiful suit," she says. "He actually texted me and then called me to pitch the whole thing but I was, like, 'No need to pitch. I’m there and getting on a plane now.'"

Lourd explains to THR that, "I’ve been around him since I was 10 years old because of my godfather [Simon], so getting to work with Matt was just so incredible because I am so inspired by him as an actor. I think he’s so talented and so hot. Also, he’s a real artist."

'Mid-Century Modern' Gives Matt Bomer a Rare Comedic Opportunity