Hulu's newest series, Mid-Century Modern, is now available to stream and co-creator Max Mutchnick is opening up about the television series' reception as well as comparisons to an iconic 80s sitcom. The series stars Matt Bomer (White Collar), Nathan Lane (The Producers), and Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander) as a trio of friends in Palm Springs, California who move in together for a new chapter in their lives. Bomer plays Jerry Frank, Lane plays Bunny Schneiderman, and Graham plays Arthur Broussard. They're joined, for the first part of the series, by Linda Lavin, who plays Bunny's mother Sybil, until Lavin's real-life death in December cut her appearances short. If the basic premise of these three men, plus a mom all under one roof over the age of 65, sounds familiar, you may have heard of The Golden Girls.

The comparisons are not lost on Mutchnick, in fact, they're embraced. When speaking with Deadline he says:

"The ‘gay Golden Girls,’ for us, that was kind of a sales tool. It got people to understand what we wanted to do, but it’s not at all what we wrote,” he explained. “And it’s not what Mid-Century Modern is. Mid-Century Modern is more a sample of the family that you choose and what good friendship is all about and the highs and lows of life. And hopefully people will relate to that."

What Is 'The Golden Girls'?