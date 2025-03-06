It’s about time! Hulu has blessed fans with an official trailer for its latest comedy, Mid-Century Modern, from the creators of Will & Grace, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. Scheduled for a March premiere, Mid-Century Modern is one of the most anticipated comedy series of 2025. It stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham as three gay best friends who, after an unexpected death, decide to embrace their golden years together in sun-soaked Palm Springs, where the wealthiest one lives with his mother.

Also hailing from the iconic Ryan Murphy, who serves as executive producer, Mid-Century Modern marks Linda Lavin‘s final role before her death on December 29 at age 87. The late TV actress filmed seven of the 10 episodes of the multi-cam series, and in January, Mutchnick revealed how her character would be written out of the comedy. The title of Lavin’s final episode, “Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman,” will reflect that her character sadly passes away.

In Mid-Century Modern, Lavin stars as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny Schneiderman’s (Lane) mother. Other characters revealed in the trailer below are Jerry Frank (Bomer) and Arthur Broussard (Graham). Meanwhile, guest stars include Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judd Hirsch, Richard Kind, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman, and Zane Phillips, among others.

‘Mid-Century Modern’ Has Not a Dull Moment

As seen in the trailer above, the three lead gentlemen prove that, no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done! In addition to Murphy, executive producers on Mid-Century Modern include Lane and Bomer, along with James Burrows, who also serves as director. After the pilot, which Burrows directed, was filmed in front of a live studio audience, Hulu quickly gave this delightful comedy about "chosen family" a series order in August 2024.

Expect Mid-Century Modern on March 28. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates ahead of its debut.

Mid-Century Modern Network Hulu Directors James Burrows Cast See All Matt Bomer Jerry Frank

Nathan Lane Bunny Schneiderman

Linda Lavin Arthur Creator(s) Max Mutchnick, David Kohan

Source: Hulu