Hulu is bringing back the classic sitcom format with Mid-Century Modern, a brand-new multi-camera comedy led by Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer. The series will premiere with all 10 episodes dropping on Friday, March 28, the streamer announced Monday. Created by Will & Grace masterminds Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, with Ryan Murphy on board as an executive producer, Mid-Century Modern is a fresh take on The Golden Girls. Nathan Lee Graham (LA to Vegas) and the late Linda Lavin (Alice) round out the main cast. The series follows three lifelong best friends—“gay gentlemen of a certain age”—who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their later years living together in Palm Springs. The twist? One of them still lives with his mother. According to the official description from Hulu:

“As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

How Will 'Mid-Century Modern' Handle the Death of Linda Lavin?

Image via Disney

Tragically, Lavin lost her life on December 29, 2024, at age 87 due to complications from recently diagnosed lung cancer. She had filmed several episodes before her passing, and in January, Mutchnick confirmed that her character’s storyline would be adjusted to reflect real life. Lane and Bomer both released deeply moving statements in the wake of her passing, paying tribute to her immense talent:

"She was a brilliant one of a kind actress, who could do comedy and drama with equal aplomb, and who made each day a joy to go to work," Lane told People in a statement, "I feel so very lucky and grateful I finally got to act with her and that she went out doing what she loved and still at the top of her game. I called her Mom on camera and off and will treasure the memory of sharing this happy time with such a beautiful and loving soul."

Bomer added that he was "grateful" for the time spent with Lavin on the set, and said she "showed us all the way to do it".

"I am deeply grateful to have been touched by the brilliance of Linda Lavin. She is an icon, a phenomenal artist, and a deeply caring human being who will remain an inspiration to me, and be greatly missed by all of us. She was doing incredible work her entire adult life, and touched everyone lucky enough to know her."

