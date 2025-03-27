It's a complicated time to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States (to put things very, very nicely). One of the many consequences of this historical moment is that it's rarely been more important to maintain that visibility in high-quality projects, especially ones that center LGBTQ joy. In the streaming era, marked by seasons with short episode counts that so often get canceled prematurely, that recipe is harder to land than it has been.

Enter Mid-Century Modern, from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. Following a set of gay friends-turned-roommates on a series of everyday experiences, it's not looking to reinvent the wheel or become a Sisu-inspired LGBTQ action epic. At the same time, Mid-Century Modern is a sitcom that simultaneously celebrates gay life and tackles thorny issues — religion, evolving gay culture, finding self-acceptance, and embracing chosen family — while being hilarious to boot. It's anchored by exceptional central performances and a lot of heart, a fantastic throwback to the live-in-front-of-a-studio-audience sitcoms of yore.

What Is 'Mid-Century Modern' About?

Nathan Lane plays Bunny Schneiderman, a wealthy, gay, middle-aged gent who decides to room in Palm Springs with two diverse friends. There's longtime fashionista, Arthur Broussard (Nathan Lee Graham), who is decidedly less affluent (and less mean) than he was in his earlier career. There's also the hot, sweet, but decidedly non-MENSA candidate Jerry Frank (Matt Bomer), easy on the eyes but naive and manipulable.

Each episode is a slice of life in their day-to-day existence as the trio deals with love, dating, the past, and so on, along with Bunny's no-nonsense mother, Sybil Schneiderman (Linda Lavin, who passed away at the end of 2024). They go out on the prowl, invite over a conservative politician, attempt to find a new housekeeper, and more over the course of a 10-episode season.

'Mid-Century Modern' Is a Wildly Funny Comedy With a Top-Shelf Cast

Image via Hulu

Mid-Century Modern boasts a bevy of talented performers with impeccable comedy credentials. With a history of starring in classics like The Birdcage and The Producers, Lane's a comedic powerhouse who turns in a memorable performance as Bunny, the charming, wealthy but adrift middle-ager trying to find himself a life. Bomer is also exceptional, bringing charisma to Jerry's kind but dense affability. Rounding out the cast is Graham, who gives loads of personality and spot-on line delivery. Various episodes also include strong guest stars, among them Cheri Oteri, Richard Kind, and Billie Lourd. These performances carry the series' considerable humor forward, making for a routinely fun and breezy TV outing.

In true sitcom style, Mid-Century Modern has evolving characters and repeating, developing themes, but the episodes themselves revolve around many singular, one-shot adventures. The series has nostalgic energy all the way down to its opening credits (with modernized themes) and aged protagonists, even though it's decidedly centered in the present moment. When Mid-Century Modern humorously tackles real-world themes, like struggling with homophobic religious traditions and right-wing politicians who are duplicitously kind in private, it walks a fine line between kind and edgy. One of the series' most poignant plotlines is its handling of Jerry's Mormon background, which leads to a realistic alienation from both his daughter (Lourd) and himself. As a bisexual critic who grew up in a conservative town without today's self-understanding, these plotlines remain necessary and important in 2025.

Mid-Century Modern's throwback nature is also a double-edged sword. It feels a little like something we've seen before at times (although it's peppered with bouts of raunchier humor that network TV wouldn't allow), but what we've seen before is good and missed from the comedies of yore in our current context. The sources of comedy have some classic stereotypes that may seem out of touch to younger viewers, but the show legitimately tackles issues from an older LGBTQ+ generation's perspective in our current and ever-shifting world (and in a way that's far more comical than preachy).

'Mid-Century Modern' Is a Stellar New Comedy for Hulu

Hulu

Mid-Century Modern isn't the most innovative comedy in sitcom history, but it's consistently funny, anchored by a talented cast, and connects to issues that still have resonance while paying tribute to some of the greatest sitcoms of yesteryear. The characters are given life through sharp comedic performances, with room to expand their backstories that could fuel many future episodes. What the series misses in novelty, it makes up for in laughs, and it successfully represents the sort of live-audience, laugh-a-minute comedy that isn't often made anymore.

Altogether, Mid-Century Modern is an island of charm floating in a tumultuous sea, anchored by top-notch comedy work and strong chemistry between Lane, Bomer, and Graham. If the sky is falling, this show is a loud, rainbow-flagged umbrella to shelter under, and it's more than funny enough for even straight audiences to find laughs in the interpersonal chaos. Mid-Century Modern is an unmissable comedy that fits as well in the golden age of sitcoms as it does in our era. Here's hoping it finds the same 10-season success that those sitcoms of yore once did.

Mid-Century Modern premieres March 28 on Hulu.