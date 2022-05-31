Shane West (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and Chelsea Gilligan are moving into the scariest mid-century modern you can possibly imagine in the new Collider-exclusive trailer for the horror-thriller Mid-Century. Directed by Sonja O'Hara (Doomsday), the film centers both on the occult and the deranged past that haunts the home, from the murders committed by its architect to the ghosts still roaming its halls. The trailer builds intrigue for exactly what secrets the house has for the couple and teases everything that goes bump as their investigation brings them closer to the truth. The Lionsgate film will open in theaters, On Demand and Digital June 17.

As ER doctor Alice (Gilligan) and her husband Tom (West) move into their rental mid-century modern, they slowly start to piece together everything wrong with the house. Architect Frederick Banner (Stephen Lang) designed the building but as the opening scene shows, he has a checkered past, murdering one of his wives in front of his young son Eldridge (Mike Stern). Reports of his life also detail his seeming obsession with the occult. Through their investigation, the couple learns of Banner and his wives' mysterious disappearance and meets a now-grown Eldridge who owns the house, which begins to grow their suspicions about this seemingly-glamorous setup.

After meeting Eldridge, things take a turn for the worse as the second half of the trailer goes fully into suspense. The house is clearly not all that it seems with Tom repeatedly noticing someone else in the house. If that weren't bad enough, he meets the ghost of Banner's wife (Sarah Hay) who is still trapped with her husband in the house, and finds human remains buried in the yard, only creating more mysteries about what happened with the infamous architect. Banner clearly dabbled in the occult far more than was public knowledge as his mentor (Bruce Dern) detailed how to live on beyond death itself. With Banner's ghost around and his Norman Bates-like son Eldridge spying on Tom and Alice, the couple is in grave danger in what should've been a home away from home.

O'Hara is directing from a screenplay written by Stern in his first writing credit for a feature film. O'Hara will make her feature directing debut on June 1 with Root Letter, though she also has a few directing credits for a number of shorts and multiple episodes of Doomsday. O'Hara is best known around the film festival circuit for her acting prowess, appearing in Ovum, Creative Control, and Anatomy of an Orchid. She's also part of the cast for Mid-Century.

Executive producers for Mid-Century include Cary Anderson, Melissa Bale, Preston Bebas, Jay Burnley, David Lyons, Ian Michaels, Stephan Paternot, Sofia Rovaletti, Morris Ruskin, Jen Russo, Jeremy Walton, Lang, and West. Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Stephen Lang (Avatar franchise), and Shane West (“Gotham”) highlight this stylish, intense horror-thriller. Looking for a change one weekend, ER doctor Alice and her husband, Tom, rent a glamorous mid-century modern home designed by architect Frederick Banner. As they investigate the home, they learn that Banner and his two wives died mysteriously—yet their spirits are very much alive. As they meet Banner’s deranged son, they realize they must escape the home or succumb to its madness.

Mid-Century brings its sleek horror thrills to theaters on June 17. Check out the exclusive trailer below:

