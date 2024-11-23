Movies about self-discovery are undeniably entertaining, providing food for thought and solace as they offer audiences resonating stories for them to relate to. However, self-discovery tales where the protagonist navigates the complexities of identity and relationships during mid-age are not as common but still make for a great time in front of the screen.

Considering that mid-life is also a poignant period where some of us are still getting to know ourselves and attempting to find out what is our purpose, we look back at some of the best films that explore self-discovery during the later stages of life, providing comfort and solace in how they resonate with viewers and highlighting how travel, unexpected encounters, or even relationships can trigger the unquenchable search for meaning.

10 'Eat, Pray, Love' (2010)

Director: Ryan Murphy

Based on Elizabeth Gilbert's memoir, Ryan Murphy's Eat, Pray, Love stars Julia Roberts and centers around a married woman who realizes how unhappy her marriage is and how her life desperately needs to go in a different direction. After undergoing a painful divorce, she takes off on a journey around the world.

Liz's self-discovery journey across the world works wonders to help her redefine her life after such a complicated time. This leads her to eventually find her way back to her true self, with the film delving into themes of identity, purpose, and personal fulfillment. At its core, Eat, Pray, Love is about overcoming hardship and connecting with yourself in order to do so; Liz's trips across the world symbolize all areas that she has put work into, including self-care (Italy), spirituality (India), and self-love (Bali).

9 'Under the Tuscan Sun' (2003)

Director: Audrey Wells

Like Eat, Pray, Love, Under the Tuscan Sun focuses on travel as a means of self-re-discovery and overcoming challenges. It sees Frances, a young woman (Diane Lane) in her mid-thirties — not exactly middle-aged, but some would consider it to be "early middle age" stage — after she gets a divorce that leaves her with terminal writer's block and depression. She then decides to buy a house in Tuscany.

Audrey Wells' Italy-set movie is a thoughtful story about healing, self-growth, and embracing the unexpected, with its heartbroken lead character embarking on a journey filled with uncertainties only to rediscover her sense of adventure and even independence. Under the Tuscan Sun provides audiences with an important message of hope and possibility, reminding them that starting anew is always an option.

8 'Gloria Bell' (2019)

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Although a bit overlooked, this A24 dramedy is well worth checking if audiences are looking for films about mid-life self-discovery. It sees Julianne Moore's Gloria, a free-spirited 50-something-year-old who seeks out love at the L.A. dance club scene while navigating the complexities of her life.

​​​​​​Gloria Bell is a quieter and more intimate portrayal of self-discovery, making for a great pick for audiences who are looking to watch something relatable and inspiring that will incite them to find joy in the smaller, ordinary moments. In the film, Moore's character reclaims her independence following a failed marriage and relationships with emotionally unavailable men, finding joy in her own company and often reconnecting with herself through her passion for dancing. Furthermore, Gloria Bell also tackles the fear of aging in a culture that underestimates older women and offers a refreshing, positive portrayal of middle-age romance.

7 'Julie & Julia' (2009)

Director: Nora Ephron

Starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, Nora Ephron's Julie & Julia is based on two books: an autobiography written by Alex Prud'homme, and a memoir by Julie Powell. The story follows the latter: a young blogger determined to emulate Julia Child's cooking techniques. Although separated by time, the two different women share a strong passion for food that connects their lives.

Julie & Julia explores self-discovery and escapism through food — it showcases that self-fulfillment and purpose can be found through cooking, highlighting how pursuing a passion can be a powerful catalyst for reinvention and a poignant tool to reconnect with yourself. Additionally, Ephron's movie also sheds light on overcoming self-doubt and the importance of finding joy in simple everyday tasks like embracing the present moment.

6 'Big Fish' (2003)

Director: Tim Burton

In Tim Burton's adventure epic, a frustrated son, played by Billy Crudup, attempts to determine fact from fiction in the life of his dying father, who used to be a fantastical storyteller and with whom he shares a strained relationship, particularly because he believes he has never really told the truth.

Big Fish explores Edward Bloom's life during different stages, including his 40s and 50s, though he is really in his 70s or 80s during the present-day events taking place in the story. Although Tim Burton's movie does a phenomenal job of emphasizing the power of storytelling and the quest for meaning, one of its most notable aspects is how it explores self-discovery, emphasizing that a great part of it is about accepting the past and embracing the legacy we leave behind when the time comes.

5 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' (2013)

Director: Ben Stiller

Starring and directed by Ben Stiller, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is an adventure comedy-drama following a man who lives a quiet life, but escapes into heroic daydreams filled with excitement. Walter eventually embarks on an adventure when he and a colleague are about to lose their job.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is a visually striking feature that celebrates how breaking free from routine and embracing the unknown can be incredibly beneficial for self-discovery and finding your authentic self. The Ben Stiller film perfectly showcases how taking bold risks and stepping out of one's comfort zone is crucial for character growth; it highlights how age is relative, and how it is never too late to embrace such changes.

4 'About Schmidt' (2002)

Director: Alexander Payne

Jack Nicholson received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role as Warren Schmidt in Alexander Payne's dark comedy, and it's not the least surprising why. Anchored by his amazing performance, the film follows a newly retired Omaha native who embarks on an enlightening RV journey to his estranged daughter's wedding.

About Schmidt is a great exploration of the void that comes with retirement, emphasizing the feelings that come with uncertainty and a lack of direction following the shift from a structured routine, especially after years of practicing it. Despite its serious themes, the movie also incorporates dark humor with great results, underscoring the absurdity of a midlife crisis but also delivering a thoughtful message about the psychological challenges that come with searching for meaning in the face of mortality.