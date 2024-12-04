If you want to talk about great plot twists from throughout the history of cinema, a good many of them are inevitably going to be ones found at the end of a movie. Think films like The Sixth Sense, The Usual Suspects, and Fight Club, where the twist is either revealed at the very end, or at some point very close to the movie’s actual ending.

Then, there are other films that don’t wait until some point in the final act to drop a big revelation that shakes everything up narratively. These movies get extra twisty by having their twists occur around the halfway point of their stories, and the following examples – with some occurring either a little before or a little after the halfway point – demonstrate how best to pull off these sorts of twists.

There will be unavoidable spoilers discussed for the movies below.

10 'The World's End' (2013)

Director: Edgar Wright

For a good chunk of The World’s End, things play out like a dramedy about one man’s inability to grow up, with his life contrasted against that of his childhood friends. The group reconnects to do a pub crawl, with both humor and pathos mined from the entire situation, and the way one member of their group is still so stuck in his old ways. Then, an alien invasion happens.

This is a bit of a downplayed example when it comes to mid-way plot twists, given some genre fare is expected when The World’s End reunites the team behind Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, all the while serving as a final chapter to their Cornetto Trilogy. But still, if you avoid knowing behind-the-scenes stuff, and similarly stay away from marketing, the whole sci-fi angle of The World’s End would prove to be wonderfully disarming, not to mention perhaps even energizing to the film as a whole.

9 'Audition' (1999)

Director: Takashi Miike

Takashi Miike has made more movies than one could ever hope to keep track of, with 1999’s Audition being one of the best, and understandably held up as one of his most popular. Well, it’s popular among those who don’t mind their horror rather extreme, given this film takes an incredibly dark turn in its second half, reveling in bleak and psychologically intense terror.

For at least its first act, and some of its second, Audition is more grounded, and has the feel of a dramedy, even having a little romance for good measure. But the main character becomes entangled with someone dangerous, and then she gradually reveals the wide array of alarming things she’s not only capable of doing, but indeed rather keen to do, much to the shock of both the film’s protagonist and (in all likelihood) the audience.

8 'Knives Out' (2019)

Director: Rian Johnson

Knives Out is a genre-blending movie, functioning as a great thriller, proving quite funny at times, having a strong crime/mystery narrative, and also wading into the horror genre briefly too, for good measure. This makes it feel unique for sure, but the playfulness of the film and its various genres are apparent fairly early on, in contrast to something like Audition or The World’s End, which change gears suddenly.

Instead, it’s the way Knives Out approaches its mystery storyline that proves surprising. What begins as a whodunit reveals itself to not really be that, as the actual reveal is made early on, and there are further complications to the plot outside the solving of a murder that keep characters and viewers alike on their toes. Rian Johnson is both appreciated and sometimes criticized for his subverting of expectations, but he does that kind of thing well here.

7 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

While Full Metal Jacket is a great war movie all the way through its runtime, it’s certainly a movie of two halves, and the switch-up from one to the other is admittedly jarring the first time one watches the film. Essentially, the whole thing is about the dehumanization of war, with one half focusing on the brutality of boot camp, and the other half focusing on similar savagery happening in an active warzone.

As such, it’s hard to automatically call the rush from one half to the other a twist, but it is likely to take one off guard, especially because the end of the first half sees two prominent characters killed off in rapid succession. Stanley Kubrick, provocative as ever, gives almost no time to breathe once this happens. The movie is off to Vietnam, and another side of war – just as harrowing – is once more effectively explored and depicted.

6 'Barbarian' (2022)

Director: Zach Cregger

The premise of Barbarian, at least at first, feels exceptionally simple. It revolves around one woman showing up at an Airbnb, and having someone else already staying there. There is tension between the two as they both try to navigate the situation, and the man already there does seem suspicious… but then a whole other side of the story is revealed, and the genuinely decent guy (as it turns out) is brutally murdered.

Then, there is a period of Barbarian that’s darkly funny, sort of explaining why the first part of the movie happened the way it did, and then these two parts of the film collide for the final act. The biggest shake-up narratively does happen a bit before the halfway point, but there are also revelations and unexpected turns after that point, all the way until a gonzo ending, making Barbarian one giddily unpredictable movie.

5 'The Crying Game' (1992)

Director: Neil Jordan

The Crying Game is one of the greatest movies of the 1990s, and also one of the most famously surprising of that decade, too. It’s a film with a first act that’s rather isolated from the other two acts, but the big twist – revolving around the reveal of one character’s gender – is contained close to the halfway point overall, in a scene that turns the entire film around entirely.

Before that point, The Crying Game was already pretty effective at keeping viewers on their toes, but the big – and some might say notorious – narrative twist is something else altogether. There’s so much more to the film than just the twist, but it’s easy to see why it’s so well-remembered for that. Also, exploring the fallout from that reveal, and what it means to the main characters here, is ultimately what gives the final act and a bit of The Crying Game all the more emotional heft.

4 'Parasite' (2019)

Director: Bong Joon-ho