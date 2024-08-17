The Big Picture A24 has provided opportunities for young filmmakers to connect with audiences and tell intimate stories.

"Mid90s" explores more than skating, delving into themes of identity, friendship, and self-discovery.

The film presents a gritty and realistic look at adolescent struggles, with an ambiguous ending for its protagonist Stevie.

In the first decade of its existence, A24 has helped to identify many of the most prominent young filmmakers of the generation, successfully allowing them to pursue their artistic capabilities and earn active fanbases. It’s hard to imagine that filmmakers as idiosyncratic as Josh and Benny Safdie, Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, and Bo Burnham would have been able to connect with audiences and given sizeable budgets if it wasn’t for the opportunities that A24 afforded to them. However, the indie studio has also allowed well-known actors to scale back their careers and tell more intimate stories. While he was best known as being one of the most prominent comedy stars of the Judd Apatow era of studio films, Jonah Hill delivered a remarkable coming-of-age dramedy with his directorial debut Mid90s.

The subject of Los Angeles' skating culture and its growth in prominence is not necessarily a subject that has been untouched by independent cinema; The Lords of Dogtown offered a fairly complete examination of the origins of the group, and several films directed by Harmony Korine feature skaters as significant characters. The difference is that Mid90s is about more than just skating, as it aims to understand how such an activity can help bring together different young people who are having a hard time dealing with existential issues about their futures. Mid90s is a highly personal examination of growing up in a rough community, allowing Hill to explore the dark side of childhood nostalgia.

What Is ‘Mid90s’ About?

Loosely inspired by Hill’s own experiences growing up in Los Angeles, Mid90s follows a 13-year-old boy as he begins to engage in skateboard culture and find new friends. Stevie (Sunny Suljic) feels completely isolated at home; his mother Dabney (Katherine Waterston) rarely gives him any attention, and his older brother Ian (Lucas Hedges) abuses and bullies him. Stevie spends most of his time alone, but that begins to change when he starts hanging out at a local skate shop and meets an eclectic group of outsiders like him. Ray (Na-Kel Smith), Fuckshit (Olan Prenatt), and Fourth Grade (Ryder McLaughlin) all have their own issues at home, but they have managed to escape the mundanity by hitting various skating parts across the Los Angeles area. They immediately recognize that despite being quiet, Stevie could really use some friends that help him cope with the challenges in his life.

Mid90s exists in a unique pre-Internet era where young people’s only means of connecting with one another was going outside. The world feels much smaller to Stevie and his friends when they think that they will never be able to move beyond the community that they grew up in. While the film does a remarkable job of showing how mental health struggles can even affect someone as young as Stevie, it’s also a celebration of the community that friendship can provide. It’s evident that Stevie is able to open up to his friends, particularly Ray, in a manner that he never has been able to with his own family.

‘Mid90s’ Examines the Challenges of Finding One’s Identity

Mid90s sets out to show how young people find their passions, and how these pivotal experiences growing up are critical in shaping their identity. Stevie’s physical meekness may have made him an easy target for his brother, but it also makes him perfect for performing dangerous skate trips that require a good deal of agility. What’s most critical about his relationship with his friends is that they treat him as an equal immediately; while it's obvious that Stevie is young and lacks experience, Ray and his cohorts never talk down to him in the same way that his mother does. This saddles Stevie with a greater sense of responsibility, but it also gives him something to work towards. Spending hours working on skate tricks that no one will likely see may seem silly, but for Stevie, it feels like the most important thing in the world. Hill presents Stevie’s experiences as a series of slice-of-life anecdotes that lack the generic trappings of a traditional narrative.

While some of the various pranks that Stevie and his friends pull off are hilarious, Mid90s shows just how fragile adolescence can be for young people who live every moment like it's their last. The film notes how common youthful deaths are, and even features a harrowing car crash scene involving Stevie and his friends that is scarier than most horror films released that year. Mid90s is also keen to note that Stevie’s friends aren’t always the best influence on him, as they routinely make crass jokes, engage in dangerous activities, and promote toxic masculinity. Nonetheless, Hill seems to theorize that their impact on Stevie is overall a positive one; the film’s most moving moment is in its finale, in which Stevie creates a video that combines various memories from the most influential summer of his life.

What Makes ‘Mid90s’ Different From Other A24 Coming-of-Age Movies?

Mid90s is far grittier and less sentimental than other A24 coming-of-age movies, as it ends on an ambiguous note that doesn’t offer audiences a traditionally satisfying conclusion. Films like Lady Bird and Moonlight made sharp assertions about their protagonists’ identity, but Mid90s doesn’t end by indicating where Stevie will go in the next stages of his life. This was perhaps the best decision Hill could have made on his first feature; he doesn’t seek to call his shot by giving his stand-in character an arc to continue on and simply ends his narrative in media res.

