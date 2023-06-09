It's been considerably more than a hard day's night for the troubled production of Midas Man, a long-in-the-works biopic of Beatles producer Brian Epstein, but the end is in sight. Filming has wrapped on Midas Man, with a third director, Joe Stephenson, at the helm.

Deadline reports that the film, which will star The Queen's Gambit's Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, is now in post-production. The project's first director was Jonas Åkerlund (Spun, Polar), who departed the film shortly after filming began in late 2021, after clashes with the film's producers. Sara Sugarman (Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Vinyl) then took over the reigns, but left the production herself earlier this year due to scheduling issues and creative differences, resulting in Stephenson, director of the upcoming Eddie Izzard modernization of Doctor Jekyll, coming in to complete the film. Says Stephenson, "When I was approached to take the helm of Midas Man, I didn’t have to think twice. The last twelve weeks have been an epic journey and I can’t thank my cast and crew enough. The Brian Epstein story has needed to be told for years and I’m honoured to finally bring it to the big screen."

Who Was Brian Epstein?

Brian Epstein managed a number of successful pop acts in the '60s, including Gerry and the Pacemakers and Cilla Black, but he earned his place in music history when he began managing the Beatles in Liverpool in 1961. Epstein was crucial to the Beatles' success, pushing them to adopt a clean-cut image and securing them a recording contract with EMI; Paul McCartney said, due to his importance to the band, that Epstein was the true "Fifth Beatle". However, despite his and the band's success, Epstein struggled with substance abuse, and with hiding his homosexuality from the public. Shortly after his father's death in 1967, Epstein died of an overdose of barbituates and alcohol at age 32. John Lennon later claimed that Epstein's death was the beginning of the end for the band, who would break up three years later.

In addition to Fortune-Lloyd, Midas Man will also star Emily Watson and Eddie Marsan as Epstein's parents, Lukas Gage as Epstein's lover Tex Ellington, Bill Milner as Epstein's brother, Rosie Day as Cilla Black, and Jay Leno as legendary variety show host Ed Sullivan. Newcomers Jonah Lees (John Lennon), Blake Richardson (Paul McCartney), Leo Harvey Elledge (George Harrison), and Campbell Wallace (Ringo Starr) will play the Beatles. It is produced by StudioPOW and Trevor Beattie Films.

