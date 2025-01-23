Midas Man attempts to tell the ambitious tale of one of the greatest rock bands ever to exist, The Beatles, which, surprisingly enough, is not as prolific a feat as you might think. As any Beatles fan knows, the music, rights, and image of the "Fab Four" are fiercely protected and preserved to this very day, with even the most powerful movie studios and production companies struggling to get even one of their songs included let alone half a dozen. Some movies like Across the Universe and Yesterday have managed to break through the mold largely thanks to their creative takes on the music rather than the people behind them. In regards to an official big-budget biopic, it's failed to come to fruition for decades, but it may finally become a reality should Sam Mendes' ambitious quadrilogy of Beatles films become a reality.

While there may be eager anticipation for Mendes' expansive project, another one has flown a bit under the radar with Midas Man, which is now streaming on Prime Video. As the title implies, this is not a movie so much about John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, but rather the man who managed them — Brian Epstein. Based on the concept alone, it's a refreshing change of pace from the usual installments in the ever-expanding world of music biopics, as the manager is almost always depicted as an antagonistic force in just about all of them. Despite this, Midas Man does occasionally fall into familiar biopic pitfalls, but it still manages to tell a decently admirable tale even without your favorite songs.

In Midas Man, Brian Epstein (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) starts his life as a humble music shop manager who yearns for something more substantial to come into his life. That substantial something would end up being a then-unknown rock band called The Beatles, which consisted of John Lennon (Jonah Lees), Paul McCartney (Blake Richardson), George Harrison (Leo Harvey-Elledge), and Pete Best (Adam Lawrence). Ringo Starr (Campbell Wallace) wouldn't join the band until a later date. Despite having zero experience in managing a music band, Epstein takes on the challenge of launching The Beatles into superstardom, all while keeping close-kept secrets away from the rest of the world.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd Shines Bright in 'Midas Man'

lIn addition to being the film's main protagonist, Brian Epstein also functions as a fourth-wall-breaking narrator — a growing popular trend in biopics as seen in the likes of The Wolf of Wall Street and Winning Time. It's a tricky meta device that only really works if the narrator has the charisma and acting chops to sell it. The Great and Bodies star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd absolutely does.

Fortune-Lloyd is the star of the show here, and not just because he's on the poster. He brings great emotional weight to the film and is consistently the main source of entertainment throughout, even when the more famous subjects are performing. He shines when Midas Man takes the admittedly scarce detour into the tougher and more dramatic moments of his life, where Fortune-Lloyd successfully translates his character's likability and charisma into genuine sympathy and heartbreak.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd's performance is so enthralling in large part due to Brian Epstein already being a decently likable character in the film. Again, while Midas Man does have a decent level of tragedy attached to it, it's refreshing to see a positive success story about an underdog who became a powerful figure in a notoriously cutthroat and sometimes legitimately dangerous industry. It's even more refreshing to see how said individual doesn't let the fame and fortune get to his head but rather uses it to lift the careers of people who weren't just his clients, but his companions, even in the face of his private struggles with drug use and his sexuality.

'Midas Man's Supporting Cast Don't Carry Much of a Tune

While Jacob Fortune-Lloyd is stellar, the rest of the supporting cast of characters isn't much to write to Liverpool about. It's disappointing, as there is some pretty recognizable talent on board with big names like Emily Watson (Dune: Prophecy), Eddie Marsan (Franklin), and Eddie Izzard (Kaos). None of them give terrible performances by any means, but they have such a small effect on the story that they could pretty much be considered cameos rather than fleshed-out characters.

One of the real head-scratchers is Jay Leno's appearance, with the former late-night television host playing another late-night host in the form of Ed Sullivan. With a blink-and-you'll-miss-it level of screentime and practically zero resemblance to the real Ed Sullivan, it's abundantly clear that Leno was only cast in the part for the novelty of playing a late-night host rather than being perfect for the part. (Probably trying to replicate the effect of David Lynch's cameo as John Ford in The Fabelmans, with much less success.) The main players for the Beatles are also decent enough in their respective roles, but they're not given too much to do despite playing some of the music industry's most legendary figures.

The supporting cast also seems to be present when Midas Man dips into predictable territory. Obviously, you can only take so many creative liberties when adapting a real-life story, but the beats of the doting overbearing parents and a whirlwind love affair are all translated in a fairly rudimentary manner. There are still bright spots though, such as a pivotal scene involving original Beatles drummer Pete Best, but at the same time, we never learn quite enough about them to fully invest in them.

'Midas Man' Successfully Circumvents the Use of Famed Beatles Songs

Now to address the walrus in the room. Despite being a movie that is all about The Beatles, Midas Man's production was unable to get the rights to the band's signature and most popular songs. It's a situation that is commonly cited as a major cause of death for films like the doomed unofficial David Bowie biopic, Stardust, but Midas Man does manage to make it work. While the classic Beatles hits are noticeably absent and the musical score can feel a bit all over the place, the song choices Midas Man employs are all fairly solid and still feel distinctly "Beatles" despite not being the recognizable ones.

In a roundabout sort of way, the perseverance over the music rights issue is indicative of what Midas Man is about. It's a tale of pushing forward in the face of impossible odds, only to create something worthwhile in the end. Midas Man may not go on to become as influential as the individuals it has as its subjects, but it's still a decent enough crowd-pleaser that is safe, entertaining, and just the right amount of twisty and shouty.

Midas Man is available to stream on Prime Video now.

