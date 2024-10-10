After a tumultuous production, the long-awaited Brian Epstein biopic is finally ready for viewing. Midas Man endured a long road to success with two directors departing the project before Joe Stephenson finally settled in as the man who would helm it to the finish line. The Queen’s Gambit star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays Epstein, the man renowned for masterminding the meteoric rise of The Beatles into one of the greatest music bands ever. Midas Man will peel back the curtains on Epstein's career as a music manager as well as shed light on his private life. Ahead of its anticipated release this fall, Prime Video has released its first trailer teasing what to expect.

Midas Mind presents a holistic portrait of a man who lived a short life but made the absolute most of it by passionately committing to his ambitions. The biopic will chronicle his journey from his days as a small-time Liverpool record store owner with a vision. With the Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and more, Epstein proved to have quite the Midas touch, shaping the sound of a generation. But behind the dapper suits and charming charisma, Epstein battled personal demons and struggled with acceptance and love. The official synopsis describes his journey as "a rollercoaster of ambition, passion, and relentless pursuit of greatness." His ultimate triumph was changing the face of music forever, but Midas Man will reveal more about the secrets that would eventually lead to his sudden death at the age of 32.

As the trailer reveals, Epstein was completely sold on the Beatles from the moment he watched them perform for the first time. He's seen introducing himself to the original band members at the trailer's start before proposing to become their manager. Despite the odds, Epstein was certain of his conviction as he can be heard rebuffing a disapproving music executive - "Those boys will be bigger than Elvis." As the trailer further previews, Epstein gave the Beatles his all, working himself to a burn and clashing with his family en route turning his dreams a reality.

'Midas Man' Features An Ensemble Cast

Midas Man features performances from powerhouse names including Emily Watson and Eddie Marsan who both play Epstein's parents. Lukas Gage plays Epstein's lover, Tex Ellington, Bill Milner plays Epstein's brother, while Rosie Day plays Cilla Black, who equally has Epstein to thank for her musical success. Stepping into the roles of The Beatles boys are Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr. Midas Man also features a surprise casting in TV host Jay Leno who plays Ed Sullivan, the host of The Ed Sullivan Show, which served as the entry point through which The Beatles exploded onto the American scene.

Midas Man will be released in the UK on October 30, but is yet without a US release. Check out the trailer above.