The Middle Ages, also known as medieval times, are a period of history that spans roughly a millennium. Specifically, the 6th-16th Centuries CE, give or take a century depending on the source. This period is known for knights, kings, castles, and sword fights. There have been several movies made that take place during the period. However,, there have also been quite a few TV series, too.

While some of these series may feature fantastical elements such as magic or dragons, they still take place on planet Earth. Shows like Game of Thrones or The Witcher (while clearly medieval-inspired) don't count, since those shows take place in a universe completely separate from that of our own, and that has its own set of rules and physics. Plus, the concept of medieval times is irrelevant in those shows. Shows that truly take place in the Middle Ages, while somewhat or entirely fictional, all occur within the real world, albeit sometimes with a magical twist.

10 'Knightfall' (2017-2019)

Seasons: 2

Image via The History Channel

Knightfall tells the story of the fall of the Knights Templar during the end of the Crusades, which came to a close in the 13th Century. The Templars were a group of knights who invaded the Middle East in the name of converting the populace to Christianity. However, this was not done peacefully, and multiple barbaric wars resulted in this. Needless to say, not a lot of people were too upset to see the Templars meet their end.

But what people were happy to see was Mark Hamill appearing on the show. While it may not be the best Middle Ages show out there, it's still pretty enjoyable and is presented as an actual drama series rather than the classic History Channel documentary or docudrama. What's also neat is that this show, like many other shows of its kind, features real historical figures portrayed by modern actors.

knightfall Release Date December 6, 2017 Creator Don Handfield, Richard Rayner Cast Simon Merrells , Ed Stoppard , Mark Hamill , Jim Carter Seasons 2

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 'The Hollow Crown' (2012-2016)

Seasons: 2

Image via BBC

The Hollow Crown is a series of television-movie hybrids based on historical plays by William Shakespeare. While many Shakespeare plays such as MacBeth are tired concepts that have been adapted to film way too many times, this show decides to explore some of his lesser-read plays, mostly those about British Kings of the Middle Ages.

The show features a star-studded cast of Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Tom Hiddleston, and Jeremy Irons, among others. While it is presented as a TV series with a TV-based release schedule, each episode is well over two hours long. While there was a four-year gap between seasons, it was nominated for a couple of BAFTA TV awards, so you know it's gotta be good. Besides, it's nice to see some new Shakespeare plays take the stage once in a while.

The Hollow Crown Release Date June 30, 2012 Cast Benedict Cumberbatch , Sophie Okonedo , Hugh Bonneville Seasons 2

BUY ON AMAZON

8 'Six Flying Dragons' (2015-2016)

Seasons: 1

Image via SBS

Six Flying Dragons is a South Korean TV series that is also based on real life. While it is a good show that won a few awards here and there, unfortunately, it is kind of hard to get a hold of unless you use a VPN. The show is set in 14th-century Korea and follows the very real King Taejong. The cast of characters is absolutely huge, but they all feel interesting and unique. Another huge thing is the number of episodes in its first and only season--there are 50 episodes, which is far more than most single-season shows have.

It follows the founding of the Kingdom of Joseon, which was a Kingdom that encompassed most or all of the Korean Peninsula for several centuries. While this one has mixed reviews in the West, the reviews are a lot better in its country of origin. But it's still worth checking out if you're into Medieval History. Again, assuming you're able to check it out.

Six Flying Dragons Release Date October 5, 2015 Creator Kim Young-hyun, Park Sang-yeun Cast Yoo Ah-in , Byun Yo-han Seasons 1 Main Genre Drama

Buy on Amazon

7 'The Winter King' (2023-)

Seasons: 1

Image via MGM

The Winter King is a new show following the mythical King Arthur from English folklore. Taking place in the early Middle Ages, the show is based on a trilogy of novels by Bernard Cornwell. Both the novels and the show act as a retelling of popular Arthurian legends. While the show has received good reviews so far, there is still plenty of time to let it flourish and blossom into something greater.

While fictional, it does take place in a real setting and is a pretty good portrayal of one of the most renowned figures in English folklore. King Arthur is played by Iain de Caestecker, who is known for playing The Doctor in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Other characters in the show include Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White), and Knights of the Round Table such as Sagramor (Ken Nwosu) and Sir Owain (Daniel Ings). There may be great things ahead for The Winter King, so it's worth looking at while it's fresh.

The Winter King Release Date August 20, 2023 Creator Bernard Cornwell Cast Iain De Caestecker , Stuart Campbell , Valene Kane , Steven Elder Seasons 1

WATCH ON AMAZON

6 'Merlin' (2008-2012)

Seasons: 5

Image via BBC

While Medieval history is riddled with bloody violence, and many of the shows set in the era tend to reflect that, Merlin decided to take a more light-hearted approach. It's not that it isn't violent, but it's a lot funnier. It's not quite clear when exactly it takes place, but like The Winter King, it takes place at some time during Arthurian England.

While Arthurian England was probably not real as King Arthur is strictly a mythological figure, it's still set on planet Earth. But there are a lot of shows and movies about Arthur out there. Merlin is someone who hasn't had much time in the spotlight, and if he is, it's usually when he's a crotchety old wizard. This show follows Merlin as a young wizard, which is nothing if not unique and interesting. Plus, there are dragons. Dragons are cool. That alone is enough of a reason to watch the show. Aside from the dragons, the show was received pretty well, spanning five seasons, which is more than a lot of shows get.

Merlin Release Date September 20, 2008 Creator Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy Cast Richard Wilson , John Hurt Seasons 5

WATCH ON TUBI

5 'The Pillars of the Earth' (2010)

Seasons: 1

Image via The Movie Network

The Pillars of the Earth is a miniseries that aired on Channel 4 in 2010. It is based on a 1989 novel of the same name by Ken Follett. The show is a historical drama rather than an acting series, but this doesn't speak for its quality. It ended up being nominated for three Golden Globes, one of which was for the best miniseries or television film.

It doesn't stay super faithful to its source material, as many changes are made with the characters and it features an entirely different ending. Regardless, it's an interesting experience. Yes, most of the characters in the show are fictional, but not all of them are. But this is fine because the original characters are extremely likable. Or deliciously hatable, depending on who they are.

WATCH ON AMAZON

4 'The White Queen' (2013)

Seasons: 1

Image via BBC

The White Queen is a limited series that was followed up by two other limited series. But don't expect to find a huge amount of action in them. They're primarily drama series, but that doesn't make them any less entertaining. It takes place during the Wars of the Roses, a period in which multiple families fought for the throne of England. It was also nominated for three Golden Globes and four Emmys.

Aside from being based on real characters and real events, it is also based on a novel series by Philippa Gregory. The show stars Juliet Aubrey as Lady Anne Beauchamp, an English noblewoman who, with other noblewomen, is doing everything in her power to ensure her family wins the war. This is done with a series of string-pulling political maneuvers, which results in a series of twists and turns. If you're into the Middle Ages or just English royalty in general, this is a show for you.

WATCH ON HULU

3 'Kingdom' (2019-2022)

Seasons: 2

Image via Netflix

Kingdom is a South Korean TV series set at the tail end of the Middle Ages, at the very end of the 16th Century. Since it is later in the Middle Ages, technology has evolved, especially in East Asia. Not only does this show feature the standard swords and spears, but guns, too. The show premiered on Netflix to stellar reviews and eventually produced two seasons and a spin-off movie.

But this is no ordinary Medieval show. This show is about zombies, which are accidentally unleashed after the Haewon Cho family tries to resurrect the King of Joseon. It is based on a web comic-turned-graphic novel by Kim Eunhee and is honestly one of the best and most underrated shows on Netflix, featuring political intrigue and great action. Sadly, it remains in a state of limbo, as it has not been officially canceled, nor has it been renewed.

Kingdom Release Date January 25, 2019 Cast Bae Doona , Ju Ji-Hoon , Kim Hye-jun , Kim Sungkyu Seasons 2

WATCH ON NETFLIX

2 'The Last Kingdom' (2015-2022)

Seasons: 5

Image via Netflix

The Last Kingdom got off to a bit of a rocky start but was an unexpected smash hit for Netflix when they acquired it after the second season. Game of Thrones fans were ravenous for something else to stream during the lull between seasons, and The Last Kingdom certainly delivered. It features a similar atmosphere and the same brutal violence and swordplay as the former. Except for the fact that the latter is based on true events.

It follows the English King Alfred the Great as he defends his shores from invading Danish raiders. This was a real thing that really happened from the 8th to the 11th Centuries. With a huge cast of characters and a complicated plot, this show came out at exactly the right time and really packed a punch.

The Last Kingdom Release Date October 10, 2015 Cast Alexander Dreymon , Emily Cox , Eliza Butterworth , Mark Rowley , Arnas Fedaravicius Seasons 5 Developer Stephen Butchard

WATCH ON NETFLIX

1 'Vikings' (2013-2020)

Seasons: 6

Image via The History Channel

Vikings and its spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, are easily the best shows set in medieval times out there. This is because it isn't about English castles or warring lords, but about, you guessed it, Vikings. You know, those Scandinavian seafarers that wreaked havoc on the northern coasts of Europe? Vikings are a fascinating topic for many, which is why many have taken an interest in the show. It also takes a unique approach as later on in the series, the Vikings find themselves traveling to North America, being the first Europeans to make land there.

They also come in contact with the indigenous population, which is a historic moment that no TV series or movie has really ever shown before. The action, the soundtrack, and the plot are expertly crafted, which is what makes this show not only the best Middle Ages show, but also one of the best shows ever in general.

WATCH ON NETFLIXKEEP READING: 10 Best Historical Shows on HBO, Ranked