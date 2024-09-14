Author J. R. R. Tolkien re-invigorated the fantasy genre when he released The Lord of the Rings, the sequel to his earlier fantasy story, The Hobbit. The novels transport audiences to the land of Middle-earth, an ancient world inhabited by humans, elves, dwarves, and hobbits, who do their best to stand against the forces of darkness, seeking to control or destroy them. Many monsters exist in this world, some so ancient that they don't even have names, but none are as iconic as Balrogs.

First introduced in The Fellowship of the Ring, Balrogs are described as demons of the ancient world, taking the form of living shadows and flame and wielding whips and swords made of fire. Their history is further explored in Tolkien's mythological history book, The Silmarillion, which reveals that Balrogs were originally part of a celestial order called the Maiar. They were created by Eru Ilúvatar, the One God of Tolkien's legendarium, to be servants to the Valar, powerful angelic creatures tasked with governing the world of Arda. When the mightiest of the Valar, Melkor — later named Morgoth — rebelled against Eru, some of the Maiar flocked to him and were corrupted into Balrogs. Alongside a fellow fallen Maiar, Sauron, the Balrogs were Morgoth's chief lieutenants in his war to dominate and destroy Arda but were ultimately defeated by the other Valar in the War of Wrath, which saw Morgoth banished from the world. Rather than serve Sauron, the remaining Balrogs went into hiding, awaiting their master's return.

Tolkien went back and forth on how many Balrogs existed in Arda's history but settled on somewhere between three and seven. Four Balrogs were detailed in his books outside a collective description, and three were given names and titles. Despite their limited involvement in the series, Balrogs remain a captivating image among fantasy lovers thanks to their terrifying design, their status as fallen angels, and the great sacrifice that is required to bring one down.

4 Glorfindel's Balrog

Appears in The Silmarillion

Image via Alan Lee/Houghton Miffin

One of the greatest thorns in Morgoth's side was the hidden city of Gondolin, from where the Ñoldor elves, led by King Turgon, defied his war of conquest. Eventually, the city's location was revealed when Morgoth captured the elf Maeglin. Morgoth attacked the city with all of his strength, which included the Balrogs flying on the backs of dragons. One Balrog led a contingency of orcs against survivors attempting to flee the city but was stopped by the elven hero, Glorfindel, though he died alongside the demon.

Glorfindel's Balrog doesn't even have a name, so it's understandably the least impressive of the bunch, but its inclusion is another gut-punch in the tragic fall of Gondolin. As if losing one of the last pockets of resistance against Morgoth's tyranny wasn't bad enough, this Balrog also took the life of yet another great hero, making things truly feel darkest before the dawn. In many ways, this battle also mirrors the one Gandalf would have in Fellowship of the Ring. The similarities extend to Glorfindel being resurrected to play a small role in helping Frodo reach Rivendell, which the films by Sir Peter Jackson give to Arwen.

3 Lungorthin

Appears in The Silmarillion

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Of the three named Balrogs, the one that is the least developed is Lungorthin. Though he bears the title "Lord of Balrogs," he was a subordinate to their chief, Gothmog. In battle, Lungorthin was a sadistic force, wielding his flaming whip to great effect, especially to cause pain and suffering. He aided Gothmog in killing King Fingon, the brother of Turgon, during the Battle of Unnumbered Tears and helped torture Húrin, a human hero who had defied Morgoth one too many times.

What we do know of Lungorthin paints him as a cruel, malicious creature who took great delight in inflicting suffering upon others.

Unfortunately, little else can be gleaned about Lungorthin, including his fate after the War of Wrath. It's possible that he was killed in the conflict, or he might have fled underground. It is also possible that he was the Balrog who died fighting Glorfindel or even the one that drove the dwarves out of Khazad-dûm, though these seem less likely. Regardless, what we do know of Lungorthin paints him as a cruel, malicious creature who took great delight in inflicting suffering upon others and spreading Morgoth's dark will.

2 Gothmog

Appears in The Silmarillion

Image via Ted Nasmith/HarperCollins

As high-captain of Angband and the true Lord of the Balrogs, Gothmog was Morgoth's chief front-line servant. Wielding a mighty black battleaxe, Gothmog led Morgoth's armies against the Ñoldor elves and their human and dwarven allies and saw to the death of two High Kings of the Ñoldor, Fingon and the first High King and creator of the Silmarils, Fëanor. Gothmog finally met his end during the Fall of Gondolin, when the elf Ecthelion of the Fountain sacrificed himself to quench Gothmog's fires in the Fountain of the King.

Gothmog's legacy endures as an orc bearing his name served under the Witch King of Angmar during the assault on Minas Tirith.

Gothmog was surpassed only by Sauron as Morgoth's mightiest servant and, in some ways, outperformed Sauron with his martial victories. He was an unmatched beast on the battlefield, hewing down the greatest of elven champions with his axe and leaving a trail of destruction and flames in his wake. Centuries later, Gothmog's legacy endures as an orc bearing his name served under the Witch King of Angmar during the assault on Minas Tirith.

1 Durin's Bane

Appears in The Silmarillion, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings, and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Image via New Line Cinema

Following the War of Wrath, one Balrog escaped and hid itself deep in the roots of the Misty Mountains. The dwarves built the kingdom of Khazad-dûm atop it and, during the Third Age, accidentally awoke the Balrog when they mined too deeply and too greedily in their search for mithril. It killed their king, Durin IV, and drove them from their home, earning the name Durin's Bane. Many years later, Durin's Bane confronted the Fellowship as they passed through Khazad-dûm and had a legendary battle with the wizard and fellow Maia, Gandalf the Grey.

Though not the most powerful of Balrogs, Durin's Bane reigns supreme thanks to its unforgettable inclusion in The Fellowship of the Ring. Its surprise attack on the Fellowship not only hinted at the kind of ancient horrors waiting in the dark corners of the world but also led to the sacrifice of Gandalf, depriving the Fellowship of their leader and mentor. Yet Durin's Bane also succeeds because it demonstrates that great evil can be overcome, if at great cost. Gandalf's defiant speech remains drilled into the memory of fantasy fans for how he refuses to back down from this ancient evil, and even after falling into an icy-cold lake, he battles the Balrog for days, climbing to the very top of the mountain before slaying it. Thus, Durin's Bane more than earns its spot as not only the greatest creature in Tolkien's legendarium but also one of the greatest depictions of the struggle of good triumphing over evil, no matter how impossible the odds.

