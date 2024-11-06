Professor J. R. R. Tolkien's legendarium, told through books like The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, and The Silmarillion, is the foundation of the modern fantasy genre, especially regarding the idea of what fantasy races should act like. One of the most iconic is the dwarves, forged by the Valar Aulë and adopted by the One God, Eru Ilúvatar, to live alongside his children, elves and men. They are characterized by being short, stout individuals who are master craftsmen, can live for hundreds of years, and dwell within mountains where they create mighty kingdoms.

From the moment of their awakening to their fading in the Fourth Age, dwarves have helped to shape many important events in Arda's history. Some dwarves have managed to stand out even more thanks to their strength, either physically, professionally, or their legacy. These are the strongest dwarves in Middle-earth, appearing throughout Tolkien's legendarium and making quite an impression.

10 Telchar

Appears in 'The Silmarillion'

The First Age of Middle Earth was dominated by war between the elves and the original dark lord, Morgoth, but there were still moments of beauty and innovation. This was best seen through Telchar, a dwarven smith who lived in the eastern city of Nogrod. He studied under the master smith, Gamil Zirak, but quickly surpassed his master and created some of the greatest items in the First Age.

Sadly, there's very little information about Telchar in The Silmarillion, meaning that he is less of a character and more of a source of origin for important magical artifacts. Some of these include the mighty sword Narsil, later re-forged into Andúril, and the Dragon-helm of Dor-lómin worn by the doomed hero Túrin Turambar. This alone is enough to make him one of the mightiest dwarves since smiths in Arda pour much of themselves into their creations.

9 Durin III

Appears in 'The Silmarillion'

During the Second Age, the dwarves of Khazad-dûm were blessed with Durin's second reincarnation, who saw them through a time of prosperity. They formed a friendship with the elven city of Eregion, ruled by the master smith, Celebrimbor. Unfortunately, Sauron infiltrated the city and convinced Celebrimbor to forge rings of power to subjugate the people of Middle-earth to his will.

Celebrimbor gave Durin III one of the seven dwarven rings, but fortunately, dwarves proved too resilient to Sauron's corruption. Durin then led his people against Sauron and aided the elves during the Fall of Eregion, saving many elves, including Elrond's. Unfortunately, Durin also ordered the gates of Khazad-dûm be shut so the dwarves could weather Sauron's invasion, which soured relationships between his dwarves and the free people fighting the Dark Lord.

8 Thrór I

Mentioned in 'The Hobbit,' and 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Appendices'

In his youth, Thrór and his family lived in the Grey Mountains with the rest of their kin until The War of the Dwarves and Dragons saw his father, King Dáin I, and his brother, Frór, killed by dragons. Now the king of the Longbeards, Thrór led his people back to the abandoned colony of Erebor and turned it into a prosperous kingdom, while his younger brother, Grór, established another colony in the Iron Hills. Unfortunately, Thrór's newfound wealth attracted the attention of the dragon Smaug, who claimed the kingdom for his own and scattered the dwarves to the wind.

While not much is written about Thrór's physical strength, he proved himself a capable leader in his early years. He led his people from refugees to establish one of the most prosperous kingdoms in the North and placed contingencies in the form of a map and key to help future generations reclaim Erebor. Unfortunately, Thrór's mind was weakened through his time wielding the last of the seven dwarven rings of power, leading him to walk into the Mines of Moria and meet his ends at the hands of the orc Azog.

7 Thráin II

Mentioned in 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Appendices'

Before Thrór went to the Mines of Moria, he gave his ring, map, and key to his son, Thráin. Upon hearing of his father's death, Thráin, now king of the Longbeards, called the seven dwarf clans to war to avenge this insult. His actions led to the War of the Dwarves and Goblins, which ended with the costly Battle of Azanulbizar that saw Azog killed at the cost of many dwarven lives.

Thráin proved himself a perfect warrior king, as he could hold his own against numerous orcs in battle and united the various dwarf clans to unite under the banner of vengeance. He also proved a good peacetime king, as he led his people to minor prosperity in the Blue Mountains so that they could begin rebuilding their numbers. Unfortunately, Thráin's mind was also eroded by his ring of power, leading to his capture at the hands of Sauron and his ring taken, though he gave the map and key to the wizard Gandalf the Grey. Still, Thrór's strength was renowned, showing great fortitude through his actions for those under his care.

6 Thorin II Oakenshield

Appears in 'The Hobbit' and 'The Unfinished Tales'

During the Battle of Azanulbizar, Thráin's son, Thorin, distinguished himself by using an oaken branch as a shield, earning him the name Oakenshield from his fellow dwarves. Following the losses of his grandfather and father, Thorin attempted to lead his people in the Blue Mountains but grew restless with their meager existence and longed to reclaim his ancestral home. Fate changed when he met with Gandalf, and together they conceived of a plan to use a burglar to help thirteen dwarves enter the mountain.

Thorin proved to be a skilled warrior in battle, and he knew how to rally dwarves to fight to the bitter end. However, his pride and avarice led him to make enemies instead of friends after Smaug's death when he refused to share the dragon's treasure. Though he was able to redeem himself in the Battle of the Five Armies, it came at the cost of his life, though he parted with kind words towards his friend, the hobbit Bilbo Baggins.

5 Durin VII

Mentioned in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Appendices'

When the seven fathers of the dwarves died, their people believed that they would reincarnate themselves through their descendants to rule their clans again. The chief of the fathers was Durin, the first king of the Longbeards, who was prophesized to reincarnate six times. At the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Tolkien included an appendix that detailed events in the Fourth Age following Sauron's defeat, including the reign of Durin VII, who descended from Dáin II Ironfoot.

Details regarding Durin's reign are small, but they paint him as perhaps the last great king of the dwarves before they eventually faded from Middle-earth. His greatest achievement was driving the orcs from the Mines of Moria, allowing the dwarves to finally reclaim their great city of Khazad-dûm. This brings the story of the dwarves full circle: Durin I was the one who founded the city, and Durin VII was the one who reclaimed it.

4 Azaghâl

Appears in 'The Silmarillion'

During the First Age, Azaghâl, the lord of Belegost, was attacked by orcs but saved by Maedhros, the eldest son of the creator of the Silmarils, Fëanor. For this, Azaghâl gave him a helmet and swore friendship to the elf. When Maedhros summoned his allies to unite against the forces of Morgoth, Azaghâl came with an army of dwarves, but the alliance was shattered during the Battle of Unnumbered Tears.

Azaghâl's limited appearance paints him as an honorable dwarf who keeps his word by any means necessary. When the battle turns against the alliance, Azaghâl and his dwarves cover the retreat, though he is crushed by the father of dragons, Glaurung. With his last breath, Azaghâl stabbed Glaurung in the stomach, forcing him to flee the battle while Azaghâl's soldiers carried his body from the battlefield, as befitting a hero.

3 Gimli

Appears in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,' 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,' and 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'