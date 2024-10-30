Author J. R. R. Tolkien wrote a whole lot more about Middle-earth than his famed The Lord of the Rings novels. Middle-earth is a place full of magic and monsters, including many races of humanoid creatures. Among these beings are the orcs, a species created in pits of darkness by Melkor, aka Morgoth himself, meant to serve as a mockery of the mystical elves. The orcs are known for being brutish and dim-witted, bred mostly for war or intimidation.

Throughout the history of Middle-earth, loads of different orcs have come and gone, but some of their names have made substantial impacts on the history of the continent. It is important to note that the orcs in the films differ greatly from those in the books, where goblins, orcs, and Uruk-hai are all various breeds of the same species; on the other hand, in the films, goblins and orcs are two vastly different creatures. Also, some orcs, such as Lurtz (Lawrence Makoare) and Gothmog (Craig Parker), were created as secondary villains and, while iconic, do not appear in anything Tolkien ever wrote. These are the most famous orcs in the Middle-earth saga, noted for their sadistic natures and monumental feats in battle.

10 Grishnákh

Region: Mordor

Grishnákh (Stephen Ure) is more commonly known to film audiences as "that creepy-looking orc who really wanted to eat Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd)." An orc originally from Mordor, he is the leader of the band that meets up with the Uruk-hai just outside of Fangorn forest and is very intent on devouring the two captured hobbits rather than letting the Uruk-hai take them to their master.

In The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Grishnákh goes so far as pursuing the hobbits into Fangorn Forest, where he is crushed to death by the ent known as Treebeard (John Rhys-Davies). However, in the novels, he is not given a chance to enter Fangorn, as the Rohirrim ride him down and impale him on a spear when they attack the orc campsite just outside the woods. An established veteran of combat and an orc leader, Grishnákj is well-known well by many orcs, with a spooky yet distinctive face that is well-remembered amongst movie fans.

9 Uglúk

Region: Isengard

Uglúk (Brian Haines) is one of the Uruk-hai, created in Isengard by Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee) for the sole purpose of combat. Large and strong, he is the leader of the band of orcs who capture Pippin and Merry and carry them on their backs through the wilds of Rohan. Uglúk was known to be a captain who demanded authority via intimidation and who rarely took "no" for an answer.

When his band stops outside Fangorn Forest, they deliberate whether to eat the hobbits or take them to Saruman. As audiences well know by now, the Uruk-hai are sick of moldy bread and begin to turn on each other for some fresh meat before they are ambushed by the riders of Rohan. Uglúk is killed in the ensuing skirmish by Éomer himself (Karl Urban). His appearance on the screen may have been short, but he is one of the most prominent Uruk-hai captains in the Middle-Earth legendarium.

8 Gorbag

Region: Mordor

Gorbag (Stephen Ure) is the weaselly-looking orc captain who commands the legions of Minas Morgul. Originally from Mordor, Gorbag is noted for his distinct appearance, including his rat-like features, green skin, and bowed legs. When Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) is poisoned by the evil and grotesque Shelob at the mountain pass of Cirith Ungol, Gorbag is one of the orcs who finds him lying in the open and suggests capturing him.

Gorbag's status as captain of Minas Morgul makes him one of the more famous orcs.

Later, he finds Frodo's Mithril shirt and picks a fight with his comrades over who gets to keep it. He really shouldn't have done it, because it is a fight that he did not win, as he is slain by another orc captain. Gorbag's status as captain of Minas Morgul makes him one of the more famous orcs and one of the most important, plot-wise. Sadly, he's also one of the most stupid, perpetuating the negative perfection most people have about orcs.

7 Shagrat

Region: Mordor

Shagrat (Peter Tait) is the orc captain of the mountain pass of Cirith Ungol. He, like Gorbag, is one of the orcs who captures Frodo Baggins after he is rendered immobile by Shelob's venom. Shagrat is the commanding officer of the lonely Cirith Ungol outpost and finds himself at odds with Gorbag over Frodo's shiny Mithril shirt. The two fight, with Shagrat murdering Gorbag over it.

It is not known exactly what happened to him following the infighting at Cirith Ungol. It is believed Shagrat survived, but he likely didn't live much longer beyond that. The most plausible theories are that he was either killed by Sauron personally due to his lack of control or that he was allowed to march to the Battle of the Morannon, where he, along with the rest of his species, was exterminated. Shagrat is not the most deadly orc out there, but he is by far one of the strongest that movie audiences are likely familiar with.

6 Othrod

Region: Angband

Not a whole lot has been revealed about Othrod other than the fact that he was from Angband, the mountain fortress where Melkor first created the orcs during the First Age. Othrod was known as the Lord of the Orcs, selected by Melkor to lead the Orcish assault on the hidden city of Gondolin. In the year 510 of the First Age, Gondolin's location was revealed and besieged by the orcs, balrogs, and drakes, with Othrod leading the orcs into battle.

Othrod was known as the Lord of the Orcs and led battalions during the Fall of Gondolin.

Othrod fought valiantly but was slain by the famed elf Tuor. Using his axe, Dramborleg, Tuor cleaved Othrod's skull in two, and he became one of the many casualties during the Fall of Gondolin, which was also deemed one of the greatest killings of orc-kind by the Eldar. There were a few other orc chieftains present at this event, but none were as high in status as Othrod.

5 Gorgol

Region: Beleriand

Very little has been revealed to readers about Gorgol other than the fact that he was a major ally of Sauron. It's not even totally clear where he came from other than somewhere in the lost continent of Beleriand, but it is likely that he came from Angband, as many other orcs from the First Age did. Gorgol was one of the most notorious orcs of the old world and was given the nickname "The Butcher" by Sauron due to his brutality and his feats in combat.

During the First Age, Gorgol was sent to hunt down the band of Barahir, who possessed a non-magical ring given to him by the Elven king Finrod Felagund. Gorgol slayed the entire band and claimed Barahir's ring, plotting to betray Sauron and take the Ring for himself. This never came to pass, though, as Beren, Barahir's son, arrived and killed Gorgol, earning the ring back. Gorgolk's status as the Butcher obviously makes him a dreaded orc in Middle-earth. Plus, one who slew a hero such as Barahir definitely deserves recognition and notoriety.

4 Golfimbul

Region: Mount Gram

Golfimbul is an orc described only in Tolkien's legendarium and comes from Mount Gram. The location of Mount Gram was never explicitly revealed by Tolkien, but it has been speculated that it is somewhere in Eriador, either in the Misty Mountains or the Ettenmoors. Golfimbul was the king of these orcs and enacted a reign of terror across the Western kingdoms of Middle-earth.

By killing Golfimbul, Bullroarer Took won the battle and invented the game of golf at the same time.

In the year 2747 of the Third Age, he led an invasion of the Shire, a deed which was not only uncommon but also regarded as bold amongst other orcs. During this invasion, he was confronted by a distant relative of Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm) named Bullroarer Took. As the battle raged on, Bullroarer Took knocked Golfimbul's head clean off with a wooden club. The head was said to have flown 100 yards before falling into a rabbit hole. Took thus won the battle and invented the game of golf at the same time, with the word "golf" originating from the first syllable of the orc leader's name. Although his legacy is a bit humorous, Golfimbul is known to hobbits and orcs alike, not just for his boldness in battle but for posthumously lending his name to a beloved sport amongst hobbits.

3 Bolg

Region: Gundabad

Bolg (Lawrence Makoare) is the son of the orc Azog (Manu Bennett) and is the first to muster a band of orcs to track down and kill the thirteen dwarves after he learns of their whereabouts. In the novels, he does so to avenge the death of his father, who died at the hands of the dwarves during the War of Dwarves and Orcs. He is later slain during the Battle of the Five Armies after fierce combat.

In the movies, Bolg's role is pretty much the same, with the key difference being he isn't quite out for revenge because his father is still alive. He does appear during the final battle, where he is killed by Legolas Greenleaf (Orlando Bloom), who does not appear in the novels. The two have a climactic duel on a collapsed tower next to a picturesque frozen waterfall, but of course, Bolg is no match for Legolas' smooth moves. In both iterations, Bolg is known to all dwarves and is feared by his subjects, which definitely makes him one of the more infamous orcs.

2 Azog

Region: Gundabad

Azog, known as Azog the Defiler in The Hobbit films, is an orc chieftain who confronted the dwarven forces at the Battle of Azanulbizar, where he killed and beheaded Thrór (Jeffrey Thomas), the King of Erebor and the grandfather of Thorin Oakenshield II (Richard Armitage). This death established Azog as one of the most fearsome orcs to walk Middle-earth and led to the War of the Dwarves and Orcs, during which Azog himself was decapitated by Dáin II Ironfoot (Sir Billy Connolly).

In the films, Thorin severs Azog's arm during the Battle of Azanulbizar, and Azog is whisked away to safety, later returning as the secondary antagonist on Thorin's journey to reclaim Erebor. The two slay each other in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, and Azog's reign of terror comes to an end. Though he has a much larger and more threatening role in the movies, the Azog of the novels is still an orc that was greatly feared and respected in equal measure and whose name was known to all dwarves.