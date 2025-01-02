The works of J.R.R. Tolkien have provided the foundation for the modern fantasy genre, yet many audiences have only consumed them through the Lord of the Rings films directed by Sir Peter Jackson. Thus, mainstream audiences don't learn about some of the greater powers at work in the world of Arda, such as the Maiar. The One God, Eru Ilúvatar, created these immortal spirits to serve the greater spirits known as the Valar and led both groups in singing the universe into existence.

Most Maiar dwell with the Valar in Valinor, on the western continent of Aman. However, some venture into Middle-earth over the many ages of the world, where they take on mortal form and work to either help the free people in their fight against evil or work towards subjugating them. This list will rank the best-known Maiar in Tolkien's legendarium based on their contribution to the stories, their actual capabilities, and their impact on culture overall.

10 Gothmog

Appears in The Silmarillion

When the evil Valar, Melkor — later named Morgoth — rebelled against Eru and decreed that he would rule Arda, several Maiar flocked to his side and were corrupted into demons of flame and shadow called Balrogs. Their chief, called Gothmog, was the High-captain of Angband who led Morgoth's armies into battle against the Ñoldor elves and their human and dwarven allies. Among his greatest achievements was the slaying of two kings of the Ñoldor: Fëanor, who crafted the holy jewels called Silmarills, and Fingon.

Except for Sauron, Gothmog stood as Morgoth's most powerful servant and used his battleaxe to cleave through the forces of good and leave innumerable scars on the face of Arda. He finally met his end when he led Morgoth's armies against the Ñoldor's hidden city of Gondolin when he dueled against the elven hero Ecthelion of the Fountain. Though it cost him his life, Echtelion threw himself at Gothmog and knocked him into the Fountain of the King, where the Balrog's fire was put out for good.

9 Ossë

Appears in The Silmarillion

To combat Ulmo, the Valar of the ocean, Morgoth tempted one of his Maiar servants, Ossë, to rebel against his master in exchange for his powers. Since Ossë preferred to stay closer to land as opposed to residing in deep water like Ulmo, he agreed, and for a time, the shores of Arda were wracked with violent storms. Fortunately, Ossë was persuaded to seek Ulmo's forgiveness by his wife, Uinen, though his love for violence never quite diminished.

Ossë is an interesting example of someone who was tempted down a dark path but ultimately chose to seek forgiveness. Along with his ability to produce storms, Ossë raised islands from the deep and taught the first elves how to build ships. He developed a particular friendship with elves and persuaded some of them not to go to Valinor so they could remain on the shores of Middle-earth, but ultimately agreed to help those who still wished to make the journey.

8 Melian

Appears in The Silmarillion

As a servant of Vána, the Valar of natural beauty, Melian had a love for deep forests and nightingales, whom she taught how to sing. When the elves awoke in Middle-earth, Melian was chosen to lead a group of Maiar in protecting the elves as they marched west. She opted to stay in Middle-earth and marry the elf Elwë Singollo, who became King Thingol when he led his divided people to establish the Kingdom of Doriath, and with him had a daughter named Lúthien.

While Melian was primarily focused on the beauty of nature and song, she proved herself a powerful force when roused. She drove off the mighty spider-demon Ungoliant when she came to Doriath and later created a magical protection called the Girdle of Melian that prevented anyone from entering Doriath without her or Thingol's permission. Melian was also blessed with the gift of foresight and tried her best to educate her husband on what was to come, though his dismissal of her wisdom led to his death and Doriath's ruin.

7 Eönwë

Appears in The Silmarillion

As the banner-bearer and herald of Manwë, Valar of the sky and High King of Arda, Eönwë served as the Valar's chief alongside Ilmarë, Manwë's wife, Queen Varda. He greeted the father of Elrond Halfelven, Eärendil the Mariner, when he boldly sailed to Valinor to beg the Valar's help in stopping Morgoth's cruelty. When Manwë agreed, he tasked Eönwë with leading the armies of Valinor in the War of Wrath, which saw Morgoth defeated at the cost of the continent of Beleriand.

Eönwë's brief time in Middle-earth sees him demonstrate many of the best qualities of a leader. Though not the physically strongest Maiar, his skill with weapons is unmatched, and he has a strong enough understanding of warfare to organize a campaign that finally brings down the first Dark Lord and most of his greatest warriors. Before departing, Eönwë demonstrated compassion and wisdom by rewarding the humans who fought against Morgoth with divine gifts, stayed the execution of the remaining Sons of Fëanor, and even offered Sauron the chance to return to Valinor to seek atonement for his crimes, though the second Dark Lord refused.

6 The Blue Wizards

Appears in The Silmarillion and The Unfinished Tales

When Sauron was defeated during the climax of the Second Age, the Valar decided to send five Maiar to Middle-earth to help the weakened elves, dwarves, and men oppose him, though they were limited to the forms of old men. Two, called either Alatar and Pallando or Morinehtar and Rómestámo, arrived wearing sea-blue cloaks. They traveled east into the land of Rhûn and south into Harad but were never seen or heard from again.

The fate of the Blue Wizards remains one of the biggest mysteries in Tolkien's work. Originally, he conceived that the wizards failed in their tasks and formed dark cults, but later changed his mind to say that they set out to find Sauron when he was defeated in the Last Alliance of Men and Elves. Though they failed in this task, the Blue Wizards did succeed in fostering rebellion among the Easterling and Haradrim, meaning that Sauron couldn't rally their full armies for his War of the Ring.

5 Radagast

Appears in The Silmarillion, The Unfinished Tales, and The Fellowship of the Ring

In Valinor, Aiwendil was a servant of Yavanna, the Valar responsible for all things that grow. She begged the Maiar Curumo to take Aiwendil with him to Middle-earth to help protect its forests and animals from Sauron's evil, to which he begrudgingly agreed. Aiwendil arrived in the form of an old man clad in earth-brown robes and was later called Radagast.

Unlike his fellow wizards, Radagast did not wander but instead took it upon himself to watch over the forests of Mirkwood, which was slowly being corrupted by the fortress of Dol Guldur. In many ways, he failed in his assignment, choosing to protect the local animals rather than offer wisdom and guidance to the enemies of Sauron. Saruman later used Radagast to lure Gandalf into a trap, but Radagast also freed his fellow wizard by sending an eagle to save him from the top of Orthanc.

4 Durin's Bane

Appears in The Silmarillion, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings, and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

After Morgoth's fall, any surviving Balrogs refused to follow Sauron and instead hid themselves deep beneath the earth, waiting for their master to return. During the Third Age, the dwarves of Khazad-dûm accidentally awoke one Balrog when they dug too deep in their search for Mithril. The Balrog killed their king, Durin VI, and drove the survivors from their home, earning it the name Durin's Bane.

While far from the mightiest of Balrogs, Durin's Bane stands as one of Tolkien's most iconic monsters thanks to its brief but impactful appearance in The Lord of the Rings, where it ambushes the Fellowship as they pass through the ruins of Khazad-dûm. Here, Gandalf sacrifices himself to prevent the Balrog from pursuing the Fellowship; though he kills it after a prolonged battle, it costs him his life. This moment serves as one of the series' best depictions of how evil, no matter how powerful or how slim the odds, can be brought down.