The popularity of the modern fantasy genre can be traced back to J. R. R. Tolkien, an English professor specializing in philology who had a deep love for ancient mythology. In 1937, he released his first novel, The Hobbit, which was so popular that his publishers asked for a sequel. Drawing inspiration from his personal legendarium—which would be posthumously released as The Silmarillion—Tolkien released The Lord of the Rings in 1954, and its success has influenced countless writers and lovers of fantasy worlds.

While the only film adaptation of Tolkien's work released during his lifetime was the infamous 1967 Hobbit film, several other filmmakers have taken their shot at bringing Middle-earth to life. The most well-known films are the live-action ones by Sir Peter Jackson, but several animated films have also been released. This list will rank every Middle-earth movie based on how entertaining they are. Factors considered are the film's quality, rewatchability, and how well they translate Tolkien's works onto the big screen.

10 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' (2024)

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama

Tolkien was one of the greatest worldbuilders of all time and wasn't satisfied with just telling the story of the One Ring. At the back of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, he included a massive appendix that featured all manner of details, ranging from short stories to extensive histories concerning the key bloodlines and kingdoms. One of these stories concerning the history of Rohan was chosen for an animated film, and Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote the Lord of the Rings films with Jackson and Fran Walsh, and Miranda Otto, who played Éowyn, joined the project to help it connect with Jackson's trilogy. Sadly, it did little to improve the film's quality.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim's most glaring problem is its animation: over 60 animation companies were contracted to help expand the film from 90 minutes to 130, resulting in awkward editing, stiff movements outside of action scenes, and an inconsistent level of quality. Beyond the animation, the film isn't very fun due to the story and writing. The main character, Héra (Gaia Wise), who steals the spotlight from the real main character, Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), feels like a poor man's attempt at re-creating the strong heroines from Studio Ghibli and, thus, out of place in Tolkien's world. It also reeks of unnecessary references, such as a random appearance from The Watcher in the Water and orcs searching for rings, because heaven forbid we have a Middle-earth film that doesn't mention Sauron.