The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies are filled with action and adventure. Conflict often forms a central part of the story, and traveling in some of the wildest places in Middle Earth means the characters are always dealing with danger. As a result, the series is filled with many battles and duels, providing some excellent action scenes that defy belief and send jaws to the floor.

Despite being smaller in scale, the Hobbit trilogy still features some great action scenes, like the fight against the dragon Smaug or the climactic clash between the five armies that closes out the story. Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings set the standard for fight scenes in fantasy cinema, with sequences like the epic Battle of Helm's Deep and the huge siege of Minas Tirith. Each of these scenes remains awe-inspiring and breathtaking, ensuring that some Middle Earth movies are more highly regarded for their action than others.

6 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (2012)

A worthy new chapter in the story

The first Hobbit movie isn't the most action-packed in the series. Its main hero, Bilbo Baggins, is a comfort-loving Hobbit who gets thrown into an adventure and realizes he's taken on more than he bargained for. He's no great warrior, and as a result, he often has to rely on his wits rather than his skill with a sword to get out of trouble. Most of the big action scenes are saved for the later movies, but The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey does have its own fair share of excitement, like the encounter with the three trolls who want to roast and eat Thorin's party.

The scenes in Goblin Town provide the most action by far, as the dwarfs fight their way through hordes of goblins to escape the underground city. Even then, Bilbo isn't involved in the fighting and instead has to use his brain power to win the riddle game with Gollum. Unfortunately, An Unexpected Journey has some of the worst action sequences in The Hobbit series, ensuring its less-than-stellar reputation when discussing the franchise's action contributions.

5 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

The film that would change cinema

The first entry in The Lord of the Rings trilogy gets off to a relatively gentle start, with Bilbo's birthday party set in the pleasant surroundings of the Shire. It's not until the Ring's true origin is discovered that things begin to heat up, with Frodo leaving Hobbiton and traveling to Rivendell while chased and almost killed by the Ringwraiths. Even once the Fellowship has been formed, the action is still limited in comparison with the next two movies. The real battle for Middle Earth has yet to begin, and Sauron hasn't committed to an all-out war yet.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring still has moments of high adrenaline, though, as the Fellowship fights a desperate battle in the dark tunnels of Moria, ending with Gandalf falling to the Balrog. He isn't the only hero to meet a tragic end, as Boromir dies in battle against Saruman's soldiers at Amon Hen, setting the stage for the bigger battles to come.

4 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' (2013)

A visit to Lonely Mountain

The Hobbit has a much smaller scope than The Lord of the Rings, with its main protagonist not being much of a fighter and its story lacking the high stakes of a villain like Sauron. Nevertheless, Peter Jackson cranked the action up to eleven with his trilogy. Scenes like the fight against the powerful giant spiders in Mirkwood were often expanded, making them more fast-paced and exciting. This was particularly the case with The Hobbit:The Desolation of Smaug, where there was less of the original story to adapt.

Even more epic was the infamous barrel ride down the river to escape the Elves. What had been a relatively minor chapter in the book became a central scene in the movie, providing one of the most elaborate action set pieces, as the dwarfs negotiated the treacherous white water rapids while being pursued by Orcs, with Legolas carrying out some impressive feats of acrobatics. Similarly, the final act was greatly expanded, as Thorin's party fought back against Smaug, trying to encase the dragon in molten gold before he escaped the mountain. And while not every scene is a winner, The Desolation of Smaug certainly feels like a step up in action compared to its predecessor.

3 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014)

A worthy ending to the second trilogy

As expected from the title, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies delivers an explosive conclusion to the Hobbit trilogy. It opens with Smaug attacking Lake Town, razing it to ash and rubble before he's brought down by Bard, the bowman. With nowhere else to go, the residents leave their ruined homes and travel to the Lonely Mountain, hoping the dwarfs will help them by sharing some of their gold.

It isn't long before news of Smaug's death spreads, and Thranduil arrives, also seeking some of the wealth, while an army of dwarfs also comes to Thorin's aid. Meanwhile, the Orc chiefs, Azog and Bolg, lead their forces to Erebor, and what follows is one of the most destructive battles in Middle Earth, as the five armies of Dwarfs, Men, Elves, and Orcs come to blows over the vast treasure inside the mountain, culminating in a showdown between Azog and Thorin that leaves both leaders mortally wounded. The Battle of the Five Armies offers plenty of spectacle and amazing action setpieces, and while most of it comes at the expense of the quality that made the original trilogy such a success, the film remains compelling enough to satisfy.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

The incredible middle child

The action intensifies in the second Lord of the Rings movie, The Two Towers. The Fellowship has split, with Frodo and Sam going on alone to destroy the Ring. Unable to help them, and knowing that open war is coming, Aragorn and Gandalf prepare for the conflict and try to get King Theoden on their side as Saruman makes his move and unleashes an army of Uruk-Hai on Rohan. Theoden refuses to join the conflict and instead leads his people to safety in the fortress of Helm's Deep.

This leads to one of the greatest sieges ever committed to film, as the outnumbered defenders desperately try to hold out against the overwhelming Uruk Hai forces. The Battle of Helm's Deep is brutal and realistic, with its rain-soaked nighttime setting providing the perfect backdrop to the fighting. Knowing all the hard work that went into creating this scene and the hardships endured by the cast and crew only makes it even more powerful and awe-inspiring. Helm's Deep stands as one of the greatest action sequences in cinema, ensuring The Two Towers' legacy as one of the best fantasy films.

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

The epitome of fantasy action

The climax of the Lord of the Rings brings to a close one of the most epic trilogies in film history, providing a powerful and satisfying resolution to the story. The fight against Sauron comes to a head here, as the free peoples of Middle Earth have to choose between standing and fighting a terrifying enemy or trying to flee from the power of Mordor. As the most powerful kingdom, Gondor forms the center stage for the ensuing conflict as Sauron's forces invade the country in huge numbers.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King features some of the greatest battles in the franchise, doing justice to the destructive nature of the War of the Ring. The Battle of the Pellenor Fields provides some truly iconic scenes: the Ride of the Rohirrim against the Mumakil, the Orcs laying siege to Minas Tirith, breaking through the gates with the wolf-headed battering ram, and the arrival of the powerful Army of the Dead, led by Aragorn. While this might be the biggest battle, the struggle for Middle Earth actually ends at the Black Gate, as the heroes risk everything to take the fight to Mordor, hoping to distract Sauron's attention long enough for Frodo to reach Mount Doom and destroy the Ring. The Returns of the King is the apex of fantasy action, a groundbreaking piece of cinema that stands as a modern-day masterpiece.

