Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Sometimes even the Dora Milaje need help and that's when the Midnight Angels step in. A subgroup of warriors, they are the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, and we get our first glimpse of them in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! In the world of Marvel comics, the Midnight Angels were created by T'Challa after Doctor Doom stole the Vibranium from Wakanda. While that isn't the same history that now exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their inclusion in the world of Wakanda Forever is still very exciting.

In the film, we get to see Shuri building new suits for the Dora and Okoye had some notes. It's fun seeing Letitia Wright's Shuri and Danai Gurira's Okoye go back and forth on design or why the suit isn't being used (it was because Okoye hated it). As the movie progresses, things fall into place, which sort of forces the hand of Shuri and puts Okoye in a position where she has to join the ranks of what Shuri calls the Midnight Angels.

Comics vs. Film

It's different in the sense that Dr. Doom isn't around and T'Challa didn't appoint members of the Dora to be a part of the Midnight Angels, but still the core point of the subgroup remains: They are there to serve and protect the Black Panther and, right now, it just happens to be Shuri that they are helping with whatever she may need. Including wearing the outfits that she designed even if you hate them.

The Midnight Angels in Wakanda Forever may currently include only Okoye and Aneka (Michaela Coel), but in the comics the members include Okoye, Aneka, Ayo (Florence Kasumba), and three unnamed Dora. After Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) forces Okoye to give up her rank as general and leader of the Dora Milaje, Okoye thinks that she is going to be left to a civilian life. But Namor (Tenoch Huerta) has a different plan.

The Midnight Angels in Action

His attack on Wakanda takes not only the life of Ramonda but many other Wakandans, and while Shuri is grieving the loss of her mother, she also knows that she must prepare for the return of Namor to Wakanda. And that means coming up with a plan. While Shuri and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) quickly realize how they can gain an advantage over Namor, they also need a plan. And that brings in the Midnight Angels in their new and improved suits.

The suit makes one other appearance in the movie as well and that is when Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) needs saving. But it really is refreshing to see something like the Midnight Angels make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll get more of the group, and we can see Aneka and Ayo included in the fight together (especially since Aneka and Ayo share a relationship both in the comics and briefly in the film).

Until then, we can just remember moments like Shuri fighting with Okoye about how cool the suit is, and the two of them going back and forth until Shuri finally wins. And the Midnight Angels are born.

