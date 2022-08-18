Netflix has just released four new images for Mike Flanagan's upcoming horror-mystery series, The Midnight Club, via their official Twitter page. The Midnight Club will tell the story of several terminally ill youths who tell each other scary stories at midnight at their mysterious hospice facility. The show is created by Flanagan and Leah Fong and adapted from the young adult novel of the same name by Christopher Pike. The Midnight Club stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Nightmare on Elm Street actress Heather Langenkamp, who will play the suspicious doctor who runs the facility where the lead characters reside.

The new images for The Midnight Club showcase the main characters in all their glory. One photo features the cast knowingly staring into the camera, while the other images seem to be stills taken from the actual series. One image is particularly frightening, consisting of a character using an old-school phone with tears in his eyes while the other characters seem to be screaming and injured in the background. These images indicate that the show could be a campy throwback to children's horror shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark?, while also incorporating some more adult themes similar to Netflix's Fear Street trilogy.

The first season of The Midnight Club will consist of ten episodes. The first two episodes are directed by modern horror master Flanagan, while subsequent episodes are directed by Axelle Carolyn, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Michael Fimognari, Morgan Beggs, and Viet Nguyen. Flanagan, Fong, Pike, Trevor Macy, and Julia Bicknell all serve as executive producers on The Midnight Club. Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, and Patricia Drake round out the show's recurring cast.

Flanagan previously created the hit Netflix shows Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House, as well as the follow-up to the latter, The Haunting of Bly Manor. He also directed several notable films including Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, and Doctor Sleep. Following the release of The Midnight Club, Flanagan will be hard at work on two new Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher and Something is Killing the Children. Flanagan is also set to helm a feature adaptation of The Season of Passage, another novel by Pike.

The Midnight Club will drop on Netflix on October 7.

Check out the new official images and the teaser trailer for The Midnight Club below:

