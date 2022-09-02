Collider is pleased to share exclusive new images for The Midnight Club, featuring Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and a surprise cameo from Rahul Kohli. Kohli was part of Flanagan’s last successful series, Midnight Mass, where he worked by the side of Gilford and Sloyan.

In the first exclusive image, we see Sloyan walking in the woods with the help of a wooden stick. As Netflix reveals, Sloyan will play Shasta in The Midnight Club, the free-spirited neighbor of Brightcliffe, an institution that’s home for terminally-ill infant patients. In the series, Shasta runs her own naturopathic company, using natural ingredients she finds in the woods to develop medicine. Since the show will lean heavily on hospital themes by featuring a group of teenagers who know they are fated to die soon, Shasta can offer a different perspective on health care. However, it’s weird to see Sloyan showing up with a friendly smile as she previously played the part of a cruel religious zealot in Midnight Mass.

As for Gilford, the new images show him in scrubs, a fitting uniform considering he’s playing the role of a nurse named Mark. In the show, Mark is responsible for supervising the terminal children’s daily treatment and lending a sympathetic ear to those in need. Finally, the last image shows Kohli in front of a telescope, looking worried at the skies. Unfortunately, Netflix didn’t spoil who Kohli will be playing in The Midnight Club, but we will definitely keep an eye out for his welcome cameo.

Image via Netflix

Based on a book by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill teenagers who gather together in the darkness to tell horror stories to each other. Willing to explore the secrets of the afterlife, the group also makes a pact to contact their colleagues should they be the first person to die. However, playing with the dead can have deadly consequences, as they might open the door to other spirits to haunt the living world.

The Midnight Club's main cast comprises Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota. The series also star Matt Biedel, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake, and Heather Langenkamp.

The Midnight Club is the fourth series project developed by Flanagan and his creative partner Trevor Macy, together with Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. In addition, the duo is currently producing a fifth Netflix series named The Fall of the House of Usher, based on the literary work of Gothic legend Edgar Allan Poe. Kohli, Sloyan, and Gilford are also part of The Fall of the House of Usher's main cast, which also counts Midnight Mass co-stars Kate Siegel, Robert Longstreet, Crystal Balint, Henry Thomas, Michael Trucco, and Sauriyan Sapkota.

The Midnight Club comes to Netflix on October 7. Check out the new images and the trailer below:

3 Images