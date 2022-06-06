During Geeked Week, Netflix unveiled a new teaser trailer and the release date for The Midnight Club, the next horror series partner Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are bringing to the streaming platform. Set to be released this October, The Midnight Club will give horror fans an excellent excuse to celebrate Halloween earlier this year.

Based on a book of the same name by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally-ill teenagers who share horror stories when the clock strikes midnight. Bound by their obsession with ghost stories, the group decides the first among them to die must come back to warn the other about what lies beyond the veil of death. The pact is partially successful, as the club soon begins to be haunted and forced to face their own mortality.

In The Midnight Club book, the teenagers are also residents of the Rotterdam Home, a hospice for the terminally ill that’s run by a mysterious doctor. While there’s already a lot to explore in Pike’s original book, Flanagan and Macy previously revealed the upcoming series will also draw inspiration from other works by Pike. With more than 50 horror books written for children and teenagers, Pike has a vast body of work Flanagan can pick from, making us more curious about The Midnight Club.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Fall of the House of Usher': Bruce Greenwood Replaces Frank Langella After Misconduct Allegations

The Midnight club is not the first time Flanagan has turned a famous book into a series for Netflix. Flanagan and Macy previously worked on the hit series The Haunting of Hill House, based on the classic Shirley Jackson novel, and The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was loosely based on several works by Henry James but primarily draws on his story The Turn of the Screw. Flanagan was also behind the highly-acclaimed movie adaptation of Stephen King’s book Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining starring Ewan McGregor. Finally, after The Midnight Club, the duo will also adapt Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher into a miniseries starring Flanagan’s long-time collaborator Kate Siegel.

The Midnight Club’s main cast includes Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota. The series also stars Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake, and Heather Langenkamp.

The Midnight Club comes to Netflix on October 7. Check out the new trailer below: