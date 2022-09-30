Halloween is right around the corner, and it wouldn’t be the spooky season without a Mike Flanagan horror series. This October the famous genre director is giving horror fans an adaptation of the Christopher Pike novel The Midnight Club. There are so many reasons to get excited about this YA terror full of ghost stories, but arguably the main reason is that horror legend Heather Langenkamp will be featured in Midnight Club. Now, with just one chilling week away, the Netflix series has released a new haunting teaser highlighting Langenkamp’s role in this nightmare.

The teaser, posted by Langenkamp on Twitter, takes us through the halls of Brightcliffe Hospice which will be horror fans’ spooky new home in The Midnight Club’s 10 episodes. Her caretaker character talks about the facility offering a safe environment for their ill-fated youths. Talking directly to the audience, she acts like we’ll be her next patient. We’ll be able to “write our own ending,” but the unsettling imagery that lurks in the shadows of this teaser tells a completely different scary narrative. Something is definitely off with Brightcliffe and, while this is a series geared toward a younger audience with the classic hook of telling ghost stories, The Midnight Club’s bumps in the night appear to be more than just fiction.

Langenkamp being back in the horror genre just feels right, and this series is like a full circle moment for this famous “final girl”. The actress got her start playing Nancy Thompson in the classic A Nightmare on Elm Street directed by Wes Craven. There she faced off against Freddy Krueger who killed teenagers in their dreams. This series, given its setting, has a lot of fun aesthetic similarities to the third film in the franchise Dream Warriors where Freddy terrorized a group of teens in a mental hospital. Nancy became a doctor in that film and took on the mentor role. The imagery as well as the language used in this trailer particularly give off twisted Nancy vibes. Every morbid hallway of this ghoulish series is giving off a wonderfully nostalgic Dream Warriors atmosphere. While there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding Langenkamp’s role in the series, this footage implies that she could be an antagonist to our main core of young stars.

Image via New Line Cinema

Whatever the case may be, you can definitely tell that Flanagan loves and is a fan of Langenkamp’s past work, and the pair working together is a match made in horror heaven. Over the last decade, Flanagan has made masterpiece after masterpiece. Whether it's Oculus, Hush, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, or Midnight Mass, he’s one of the best horror directors working today. It will be exciting to see what Flanagan’s brilliantly dark and twisted mind brings to the YA horror sub-genre.

Along with Langenkamp, The Midnight Club stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, William Chris Sumpter, Annarah Cymone, and Sauriyan Sapkota. Frequent Flanagan collaborators Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Rahul Kohli, and Samantha Sloyan have roles in the series as well. The Midnight Club premieres on Netflix on October 7. Until then, you can watch the Langenkamp-centric trailer down below. You can also catch up on Flanagan’s past work including The Haunting of Bly Manor and Gerald's Game on Netflix now.