As all our favorite major names are gearing up to meet for the 2022 New York Comic Con, fans can expect a ton of exciting news from the shows, movies and comics we love. Joining the previously announced Marvel Entertainment and Prime Video in the fray is streaming giant and papa, Netflix, and they're bringing some of their most highly-anticipated titles to NYCC this year!

Netflix is pulling out all the stops at this year's NYCC. Their roster starts off heavy with filmmaker Mike Flanagan's series adaptation of The Midnight Club on Thursday, October 6, to get convention-goers hyped for this Halloween season. On Saturday, October 8, Netflix will hold separate panels for supernatural drama Manifest Season 4; director Henry Selick's triumphant return and partnership with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key in the new stop-motion feature Wendell & Wild; and Tim Burton's latest and greatest, Wednesday the series. Basically, '90s kids rejoice for it's a Selick and Burton renaissance at NYCC!

For fans of the Netflix original series The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass and Goosebumps, Flanagan's series adaptation of The Midnight Club is just for you. Ahead of the show's Netflix launch on October 7, NYCC attendees will get to experience an exclusive premiere screening at The Midnight Club World Premiere and Q&A, followed by a star-studded panel. Executive producer and co-creator Flanagan will be joined by fellow exec producers Trevor Macy and Leah Fong (co-creator), to discuss the series. Not only will fans get to talk with the creators, but members of the cast will attend as well, including A Nightmare On Elm Street's Heather Langenkamp, Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter and Ruth Codd!

Image via Netflix

First up on Saturday, fans can attend Netflix Presents: Manifest Season 4 with the show's creator Jeff Rake, as well as the cast of the series, to discuss the supernatural drama that was given new life with the streaming service. For fans of the show NYCC will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for insight and interaction with the cast before its epic fourth and final season Part 1 premieres on Netflix on November 4.

Finally, Netflix caps off its Con features with two wildly anticipated panels, Netflix Presents: Wendell & Wild and Netflix Presents: WEDNESDAY. The legend himself, director of many a childhood with films like Coraline and A Nightmare Before Christmas, Selick will attend to talk all things stop-motion and spooky with attendees. For his first return to feature films since 2009, fans will get to hear some exclusive behind-the-scenes info on his collaboration with filmmaker Peele and actor and comedian Key.

To close out their convention treats, Netflix invites NYC to join the cast of Burton's series Wednesday. There's no telling what's in store for fans at the deliciously dark panel for the Addams' most precocious child. We do know that the series' star Jenna Ortega will be there, alongside members of the ensemble cast including Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline Christie. The cast will be joined by showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, among others, to answer burning questions and share some creepy surprises.

Netflix Presents: The Midnight Club World Premiere and Q&A : Thursday, October 6, 7:30-9:00 pm in Room 405

: Thursday, October 6, 7:30-9:00 pm in Room 405 Netflix Presents: Manifest Season 4 : Saturday, October 8, 3:45-4:45 pm in Room 401

: Saturday, October 8, 3:45-4:45 pm in Room 401 Netflix Presents: Wendell & Wild : Saturday, October 8, 5:15-6:15 pm in Room 401

: Saturday, October 8, 5:15-6:15 pm in Room 401 Netflix Presents: WEDNESDAY: Saturday, October 8, 7:45-8:45 pm on the Empire Stage

For more information you can check out Tudum.com.