This week, Apple TV+ is debuting an exciting new series. Midnight Family puts a spin on a typical medical series by depicting the day-to-day life of a family that owns a private ambulance and takes on extreme medical emergencies to make a living. To tease the Spanish-language series premiere, the streamer has teamed up with Collider to unveil a sneak peek of the first episode, which we can share with you now.

Midnight Family is told through the eyes of Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca), a talented medical student who also collaborates with her family's business during the night. In the sneak peek, we find out a little more about the family dynamics and that the father, Ramón (Joaquín Cosío) has his own code of conduct to follow. They don't have it easy: the family is struggling to make do in Mexico, and they can't afford to miss any calls that come through. But sometimes nature gets in the way.

The new series has the potential to stand out not only because medical shows are immensely popular with audiences, but also because these types of series don't tend to follow the routine of ambulance drivers and chronicle their struggles. Also, by having a medical student on board, we'll be able to see her evolution as she deals with all types of cases and tries to keep patients stable before they get to the hospital.

Is 'Midnight Family' Based On a True Story?

One of the most surprising aspects of Midnight Family is that, yes, the show is based on a real story. The Ochoa family — whom the Tamayos from the series are based on — first had their story told in the award-winning 2019 documentary Familia de Medianoche. The doc explains that, as Mexico City has less than a hundred ambulances to cater to a population of 9 million, EMTs came up with privately owned ambulances to meet this demand.

Midnight Family is developed for television by Julio Rojas (The Pack) and Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela (Green Frontier). The cast also features Diego Calva (Babylon), Óscar Jaenada (Hernán), José María de Tavira (El Candidato), Itzan Escamilla (Elite), Mariana Gómez (The Queen of Flow) and Dolores Heredia (Capadocia). The series will also feature Academy Award nominee and Roma star Yalitza Aparicio.

Apple TV+ debuts Midnight Family this Wednesday, September 25, with two episodes. The remaining eight episodes are slated to roll out weekly through November 20. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

