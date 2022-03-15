Apple TV+ announced a brand-new medical drama that'll mark the streamer's first foray into creating an all-Spanish language original series. Midnight Family, a star-studded production hailing from director and showrunner Natalia Beristáin (The Mosquito Coast, Luis Miguel: The Series), will join Apple's growing list of international stories when released. Production for the ten-episode series is currently underway in Mexico City, featuring a loaded cast and crew that are entirely Hispanic.

Based on the award-winning documentary Familia de Medianoche, Midnight Family follows a family of paramedics and their personal ambulance as they tackle Mexico City's scariest medical emergencies overnight, protecting a population of millions in the midst of a sprawling, diverse cityscape. By day, it focuses on the family's daughter Marigaby Tamayo, a gifted student working towards her medical degree with hopes of going beyond the late-night excursions with her family. She gets both extreme experience and income through saving lives together with her father Ramón and siblings Marcus and Julito.

Making up this stacked cast of Hispanic stars is Ariel Award winner Joaquín Cosío (Narcos: Mexico, Suicide Squad 2), Renata Vaca (Dale Gas), Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico), Academy Award-nominee Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Itzan Escamilla (Élite), José María de Tavira (The Candidate), Goya Award winner Óscar Jaenada (Hernán, Luis Miguel: The Series), Dolores Heredia (Capadocia, El Chapo), and Mariana Gómez (The Queen of Flow). The show also marks the debut for newcomer Sergio Bautista who'll play opposite of Vaca's Marigaby as her brother Julito.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: The Best Spanish Language Movies on Netflix Right Now

Midnight Family was created by a pair of award-winning screenwriters, Gibrán Portela (Güeros, The Untamed) and Julio Rojas (La Jauría). It's a joint production through Fremantle and Fabula, the company of brothers Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín, who are also executive producers for the series. Fabula previously produced the Oscar-winner A Fantastic Woman and has brought back Rojas after his work on their previous collaboration with Fremantle La Jauría. Midnight Family is presumably part of the first look deal Fabula signed with Fremantle back in early 2019. Angela Poblete and Mariane Hartard are also on board as executive producers, with Peter Blake (The Good Doctor, House) serving as consulting producer.

As far as collaborations go, this is also the second for Apple TV+, Fremantle, and director Beristáin. The three had previously worked on a couple of episodes for the hit series The Mosquito Coast, which now has a second season on the way. This time though, Beristáin will get free rein for the entirety of Midnight Family.

There's currently no release window for the series, but with so much international talent, there's a lot of promise in Apple's first all-Spanish language original.

TelevisaUnivision Introduces ViX, the World’s Largest Spanish-Language Streaming Service

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (244 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke