Apple TV+ has just released the official trailer for Midnight Family, an upcoming 10-episode Spanish-language medical drama that promises to deliver intense and emotional storytelling. The series, created by Julio Rojas and Gibrán Portela and helmed by showrunner and director Natalia Beristáin, is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Following the debut, a new episode will drop every Wednesday through November 20, 2024.

Midnight Family boasts an entirely Hispanic cast and crew, featuring some of the most respected and emerging talents in the industry. Leading the series is Ariel Award winner Joaquín Cosío, known for his powerful performances in Narcos: Mexico and El Infierno. He’s joined by Renata Vaca, who plays the central character Marigaby Tamayo—a dedicated medical student by day and a relentless lifesaver by night.

Diego Calva, recently seen in Babylon, stars as Marcus, one of Marigaby's siblings, while Sergio Bautista makes his debut as Julito, the youngest member of the Tamayo family. The series also features special guest appearances from notable actors, including Goya Award winner Óscar Jaenada (Hernán), José María de Tavira (The Candidate), Itzan Escamilla (Élite), Mariana Gómez (The Queen of Flow), Dolores Heredia (Capadocia), and Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, who captivated audiences with her performance in Roma.

What is 'Midnight Family' Based On?

Midnight Family is inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name and centers on the Tamayo family, who operate a privately owned ambulance service in Mexico City. Marigaby Tamayo, played by Vaca, is an ambitious medical student who, along with her father Ramón (Cosío) and brothers Marcus (Calva) and Julito (Bautista), navigates the chaotic and often perilous world of emergency medical care in one of the world’s most densely populated cities.

The series explores the stark contrasts of Mexico City, where wealth and poverty coexist in sharp relief, and where the Tamayo family must tackle extreme medical emergencies to survive. As they race through the night saving lives, the family confronts not only the physical dangers of their work but also the moral and emotional challenges that come with it.

Midnight Family is produced by Fremantle and Fabula, the production company behind the Oscar-winning film A Fantastic Woman. The series is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín, with Ángela Poblete and Mariane Hartard also serving as executive producers. Natalia Beristáin, who previously directed episodes of the Apple Original series The Mosquito Coast, returns to Apple TV+ to lead this project.

Be sure to catch the premiere on Apple TV+ on September 25, 2024, and tune in every Wednesday for new episodes through November 20, 2024.