The Big Picture Midnight Lace, a 1960 thriller, offers suspense akin to Hitchcock's work, with twists and classic red herrings sure to captivate viewers.

The film features a strong performance from Doris Day, reminiscent of Hitchcock's leading ladies, amidst an atmosphere of eerie tension.

Midnight Lace showcases connections to Hitchcock's films through shared cast members and suspenseful, well-executed sequences.

1960 marked a seminal moment for the horror genre and world-renowned Alfred Hitchcock, for the director's (arguable) magnum opus Psycho was set loose upon the world to global shock, captivating, and bewilderment. However, the year also saw the release of a smaller-scale but taut shocker in David Miller's delightfully melodramatic Midnight Lace. While the influential Psycho trailblazed through theaters worldwide, scaring and confounding audiences while making a monumental impact on the horror genre and the cinematic landscape at large, Midnight Lace earned quieter appreciation from film-goers on its October 1960 New York City release. In the years since, the film has deservedly eased into semi-cult status, serving as a memorable showcase for London's misty allure and a Golden Globe-nominated Doris Day, who submits an impassioned portrayal of the woman at the heart of the tale. Make no mistake, it is uncanny just how utterly Hitchcockian Miller's thriller is — and we're not just talking about its thematic qualities and hair-raising premise either!

What Is 'Midnight Lace' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

For a 1960 film pitted against a work as instantly iconic as Pyscho, whose shadow is long and looming, Midnight Lace holds up as a riveting thriller that delivers the goods while never straying too far from convention. It also begins with a banger of an opening sequence, suitably suspenseful, and a harbinger of imminent thrills in a movie that's ultimately reminiscent of some of the Joan Crawford vehicles of the era. Our protagonist, Doris Day's Kit Preston, an American heiress, is trying to make her way home through a park in London. We say try because London is covered in a thick, ominous blanket of fog. The film masterfully and immediately creates an atmosphere that harbors trouble.

Shortly after the audience is presented with the first few shots of Day's protagonist, a disembodied voice floats through the ashen air cheerily threatening her life. It must be said that there is a welcome, heavy noir atmosphere to the film at times too, particularly in its visual treatment — the London fog here subbing in for San Francisco, perhaps. Eight years prior, Miller directed Joan Crawford in the sinister Sudden Fear, so he was a filmmaker with experience in the genre. It's exciting to behold, and the film even received a solitary Oscar nod for Best Color Costume Design. Kit, naturally alarmed after being taunted by the unseen tormentor, hoofs it home only for her unreal claims to be met by incredulity-tinged concern from her dutiful husband Tony (Rex Harrison), a highly successful English businessman.

Unfortunately, skepticism and disbelieving folk follow Kit for much of the film's duration — even when her frightening stalker ups the ante, repeatedly calling through to the flat, terrifying Kit for no apparent, rational reason. Scotland Yard's services are enlisted, and a bevy of competent, pragmatic cops have their own sincerity tested when they fail to find any direct physical evidence to suggest the young woman's mystery threat even exists. She runs afoul of an enigmatic, sinewy man more than once in and around her city dwelling and the vibe she gets is of a decidedly nefarious bent. However, she is unable to provide anything concrete to convince those closest to her that what she's suffering from is anything other than delusion or overblown fantasy.

Ultimately, her life's occupants begin to suspect her panic-stricken assertions are the result of someone starved of attention due to a lack of proof. There are undeniable parallels to be drawn to not just Hitchcock but Gaslight and even the gothic psychology of The Innocents here. Several heapings of classic red herrings arrive (Roddy McDowall's secondary character Malcolm who is after financial gain) and an apparently sizable sum of embezzled money is shoved into the plot as well. The sympathetic local contractor (Psycho's John Gavin) who becomes fixated on Preston's plight and ostensibly smitten with her, is determined to assist her in gleaning the truth, Another sequence towards the film's midsection involves a malfunctioning elevator and the gradual approach of a silhouetted figure as Preston pleads for help — Rear Window with a touch of Elevator to the Gallows (1958). Loaded to the hilt with genre trappings, Midnight Lace is a glossily produced yarn that bundles itself up in twists and well-executed suspense passages.

Midnight Lace Contains a Host of Hitchcock Connections

Close

Miller's film isn't just similar to the works of Hitchcock in terms of form, style, and structure — it contains an abundance of intriguing parallels and crossovers involving several members of its key personnel. The stylishly wrought thriller's finale involves a big reveal (in much the same way Psycho and Vertigo did before it). The perilous third-act chase that ultimately involves Day dangling precariously from scaffolding with her pursuer hot on her heel serves as a highly memorable and vertigo-inducing close for a film that keeps the viewer actively involved. Suspension from a substantial height served as a wholly effective device in Rear Window too, of course! It's a flick that journeys from A to B with considerable skill, and like a dark ride at a carnival, one knows it's going to end, but the interstitial jolts could come from anywhere.

Doris Day, had, of course, already worked with Hitchcock on 1956's immensely underrated The Man Who Knew Too Much. That film too, was a thriller, but a much tamer affair. Here, Day is afforded the chance to react from a place of unrelenting terror, and her commitment is resoundingly apparent throughout the picture's persistently tense atmosphere. John Gavin, who plays the friendly contractor Brian Younger, of course, played Sam Loomis in Psycho, which is fairly remarkable. A miraculous 1960 twofer for the actor, notching up two significant supporting turns in a pair of intense high-stakes romps. John Williams was a veteran of the screen, and here he plays the empathetic Inspector Byrnes of Scotland Yard. He heads up the investigation in Midnight Lace...as well as Hitchcock's Dial M for Murder which was released a mere handful of years prior! Williams was the savvy detective in that flick and the cluey investigator in this one, and was also featured in To Catch a Thief alongside Grace Kelly and Cary Grant.

Anthony Dawson, who plays Roy Ash, the vaguely intimidating figure seen from time to time by Preston throughout the film, was also in Dial M for Murder, and his part in that film ultimately proves to be eerily and uncannily similar to the one he plays in Midnight Lace. Perhaps the most Hitchcockian film not directed by the man himself to emerge from the '60s, the connections between the director's filmography and Miller's underrated thriller are multitudinous. The twist is also a shocker, and it's delivered with panache. The true masterminds were lurking in plain sight the entire time. Midnight Lace is a must for genre aficionados and its tone and mood are well in keeping with the classic contemporary suspense-fest. Its noirish cinematography (courtesy of Russell Metty) and fairly tight script render it compelling viewing released at the height of the Alfred Hitchcock era.

Midnight Lace is available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray on Amazon.

Buy on Amazon